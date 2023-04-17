Feld Entertainment Announces Dream Job to Run Away with Ringling and Travel North America!

The American Icon opens once-in-a-lifetime search for a Social Correspondent and Content Creator to travel with The Greatest Show On Earth, making the fantasy a reality for one lucky job seeker

PALMETTO, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feld Entertainment® and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ®, are giving Children Of All Ages the opportunity to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime job to run away with The Greatest Show On Earth as a Social Correspondent and Content Creator. Beginning today, on World Circus Day, those with a passion for live entertainment, the circus and social media can apply to join the extraordinary cast of inspiring performers on tour across the country.

The candidate will be immersed on tour with the performers and visionaries behind The Greatest Show On Earth, traveling across the United States dreaming up new, show-stopping social media content to increase engagement across Ringling accounts and bring followers into the scale and spectacle of the reimagined production. Creative, multi-talented content creators and storytellers that can juggle multiple social media accounts, capture photos and videos faster than a rocket, and create jaw-dropping, applause-worthy content, are encouraged to apply.

"We have all fantasized about leaving our traditional life behind and running away with the circus, but not everyone has the superhuman skills to do so. Now, all you need are remarkable social media skills and a passion for circus arts," said Sam Gomez, Vice President of Digital Marketing, at Feld Entertainment. "By bringing a correspondent on the road with The Greatest Show On Earth, we'll not only fulfill someone's dream of traveling with the production, but also give fans the chance to go even deeper behind-the-scenes of the show like never before."

Starring as a 'show guide' across Ringling social media platforms, the Social Media Correspondent will make their debut during the show's rehearsals this July – connecting with followers by capturing performances, behind-the-scenes content, conducting exclusive interviews, and more. Trading in the traditional 9-5 job, they will travel across the country beginning in September and work flexible (and fun!) hours as they find themselves in a new city each week. By the end of 2023, the Social Media Correspondent will have visited 55 cities from Louisiana to California!

Those looking to take a leap in their career should have existing experience in social media marketing, strong writing and storytelling skills paired with experience in photography and videography, a passion for live entertainment and while not required, a hidden circus talent would be an added perk. Interested applicants can head to Ringling.com/DreamJob to review the full details of the position, qualifications, prerequisites, perks and more by May 12, 2023.

