Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023

BEIJING, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye once again made a sparkling appearance at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Photo shows a evening banquet of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (PRNewswire)

As the honorable strategic partner and the member of the Board of Directors of this year's conference, Wuliangye presented its products, brand and the culture of Chinese Baijiu to the world.

It is known that the brand was deeply involved in important agendas of this year's Boao Forum, such as the opening ceremony, the Council meeting, the China-US entrepreneurs dialogue and the China-European entrepreneurs dialogue to showcase the charm of Chinese liquor culture and help all parties reach a harmonious consensus.

At the evening banquet of this year's event, various products of Wuliangye were displayed there, attracting many Chinese and foreign guests who spoke highly of the excellent taste of Wuliangye liquor and the brand's culture proposition.

Zeng Congqin, Chairman of the Board of Wuliangye, said in the BFA Annual Conference journal that openness and tolerance are the basic conditions for human prosperity and progress. Wuliangye will always carry out the excellent Chinese traditional culture, promote the common value of "harmony and beauty", firmly implement the "going global" strategy, actively integrate into major international events and international platforms, and propel the integration and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Besides, a blue book on Wuliangye's green and low carbon development was unveiled at the event. Released by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), the blue book provides useful reference for the green and low carbon transformation of Chinese liquor and traditional industries.

In recent years, Wuliangye has quickened the pace to go global by actively participating in major international events, such as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, the World Expo, China International Import Expo (CIIE), etc.

Wuliangye will make use of international high-end platforms to build bridges for exchanges and communication among countries and ethnic groups around the world and continuously inject its "harmony and beauty" wisdom and strength into the world's common development, said Zeng.

A blue book on Wuliangye's green and low carbon development is unveiled at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (PRNewswire)

Photo shows Wuliangye's core products exhibited on the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023. (PRNewswire)

