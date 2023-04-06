Universal Technical Institute Hires Tracy Lorenz to Lead the Company's Transportation, Skilled Trades, and Energy Division

Lorenz brings more than 20 years of growth-oriented higher education executive leadership to the organization

PHOENIX, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) ("the Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs announced today the appointment of Tracy Lorenz as President of the Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") division, which is comprised of the Company's transportation, skilled trades, and energy offerings.

"Tracy is a proven leader who is growth-oriented and has more than 20 years of experience in higher education," said Grant. "Over the last few years, UTI acquired MIAT College of Technology along with its skilled trades and energy education programs and added two new campuses - in Texas and Florida - to help address the need for well-trained and skilled workers by making available quality programs designed to meet the needs of students and employers across a variety of industries. Tracy's strong track record makes her a great fit to lead the execution of our growth and diversification efforts within the division, and its focus on helping students train for the jobs of today, tomorrow, and beyond."

"I am excited to join the Company and lead the UTI division," said Lorenz. "I have known UTI and have had the highest regard for the impact the school makes within the transportation sector for many years. To have the opportunity to come into the organization as we are seeking to add more programs to existing campuses and further expand both programmatically and geographically, is an opportunity I look forward to. My focus will be on ensuring we are delivering an optimal experience for our students and maximizing our relationships with our industry and corporate partners."

Lorenz most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Triumph Education where she grew revenue dramatically during her six years leading the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Prior to that, Lorenz spent nine years at Apollo Education Group in various roles including as President of Western International University. Lorenz has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business/Management and a Master's Degree in Strategic Management, both from Indiana University-Kelley School of Business.

