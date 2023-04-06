SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS LLC APPOINTS AL ELIASEN AS PRESIDENT

LITTLETON, Colo., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Business Systems LLC ("SBS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent design software to utilities and other critical network infrastructure providers, announced today that Al Eliasen has been appointed President.

"I am thrilled to join the SBS team and support the Company through its next phase of growth. I look forward to building on the Company's strong culture and reputation as a leading provider of intelligent design software to the utilities & critical infrastructure market," said Mr. Eliasen. "I look forward to collaborating closely with Dennis and the exceptional team at SBS to further SBS's strong track record of innovation and growth."

Mr. Eliasen brings more than 30 years of experience leading operations within leading software and engineering organizations, having most recently served as President of OSI, a division of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), a provider of open automation, network control and optimization solutions to the utility industry.

Dennis Beck, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SBS, commented, "This is an exciting time for SBS and I also look forward to partnering with Al to drive transformational growth in the years to come and continue to serve our customers with excellent service."

Mr. Eliasen received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MS in Management from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.

ABOUT SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS LLC

SBS is a leading provider of intelligent design software and spatial data integration solutions to many of the world's largest utilities and infrastructure firms across North America, Europe and Australia. The Company's suite of vertical-focused software supports the engineering and design of critical network infrastructure assets, creating real-world models that are used to manage workflows, facilitate collaboration and standardize design rules. SBS provides its software solutions to over 200 enterprise customers and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

