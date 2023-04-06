Ideanomics' subsidiary Solectrac announces an exciting new addition to its lineup of top-selling e25 electric tractors

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announces that its subsidiary Solectrac has debuted a new version of its pioneering e25 electric tractor featuring hydrostatic transmission, a mid-PTO and independent PTO operation. Called the e25H, it will be available for order in the second half of 2023 along with the currently available e25G.

"Solectrac was built on a simple idea—Americans who make a living working the land deserve better than noisy, polluting tractors powered by combustion engines. The success of the e25 shows that our premise is right," says Mani Iyer, Solectrac CEO. "Now, we are going to make our industry-leading e25 electric tractor even better with key updates, so our customers can enjoy all the optionality and utility of an equivalent hydrostatic transmission diesel tractor with much less noise and zero pollution."

The e25H is a powerful, quiet and zero-emission electric tractor that offers the independent operation of the PTO as well as the option to have a mid-mount mower. It will provide customers with easy direction changes at the touch of a pedal, enhanced operational performance and the ability to use additional front and mid-mounted implements.

The e25H will be assembled at Solectrac's Windsor facility in California and in North Carolina through Solectrac's joint venture with Nolan Manufacturing. Solectrac plans to offer the tractors through direct order and Solectrac's nationwide dealer network. The e25H unit was successfully tested with the use of a loader, backhoe and rear PTO operation with a rotary cutter.

Earlier this year, Solectrac also revealed an updated concept of its e75N tractor at the World Ag Expo. The company expects to begin production of the e75N later in the second half of 2023.

Last year, the company sold a record-setting 350 e25 electric tractors. Solectrac has tripled its production capacity and established a nationwide, coast-to-coast network of certified dealers. With support from Ideanomics and DLL, Solectrac will continue to expand its dealer network.

To help customers transition to electric tractors faster, easier and more affordably, Solectrac's SolecSave app provides a total cost of ownership breakdown for a Solectrac tractor vs. a diesel tractor and provides information on state and federal incentive programs.

Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification by bringing together high-performance electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and financing solutions under one roof. The company is committed to supporting the growth of Solectrac and views it as a flagship solution for the fast-growing, high-value off-road vehicle market that provides alternatives to diesel engines for sustainable farming.

