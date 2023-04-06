HCD Releases the New Research and Development of FIBRE COIL Technology

Hardware must adapt to E-Liquids after flavor bans

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international atomizing manufacturer HCD(Huachengda) released the new research and development of FIBRE COIL technology recently, which may change the "flavor ban" on the development of e-cigarettes industry restrictions.

The future of e-cigarettes is moving in the direction of "Flavor ban" as regulations on e-cigarettes escalate around the world, with China, the United States and Europe all banning their fruit flavor.

However, the ban on flavoring has also become a headache for e-cigarette companies. The reason is that e-cigarettes are a completely different product from traditional cigarettes, and the existing technology can't truly restore the flavor and taste of smoking, so people prefer to use flavored e-cigarettes.

That makes the ban on flavoring the biggest hurdle for e-cigarette companies to overcome.

HCD may break the flavor ban

The FIBRE COIL recently released by international atomizing manufacturer HCD, it's a new generation of technology developed in view of the Flavor ban, aiming to solve the problems of the taste of electronic cigarette products and the degree of reduction of the traditional tobacco flavor.

The two most popular carburetor materials in the market are ceramic coil and cotton core now. Chen Ping, CEO and chief engineer of HCD, said the current ceramic coils are tough and easy to assemble, but due to technical limitations, their fine and small pore structure leads to unstable liquid discharge, as juices with higher viscosity, such as tobacco flavor, cannot flow smoothly.

Chen said, "Considering the different characteristics of tobacco flavor and fruit flavor juice, HCD has come up with an optimized tobacco flavor through its evaporator. Ideally, different flavors of juice would require different evaporators, just as one key only opens one lock."

To achieve this goal, HCD has invested heavily in research and development to develop a new type of "FIBRE COIL," which it filed a patent for in 2021. Tthe FIBRE COIL is made by breaking the fibres into a pulp and then "sticking together" with an adhesive to ensure the consistency of the material while improving uniformity, stability and vaporization.

Currently, We have COTTONX --a larger coil suitable for disposable e-cigarettes; and FIBRE COIL --a smaller, more compact coil still under development for pod system ENDS products.

"Improving user experience has been the focus of the whole industry," Chen said, arguing that only manufacturers with large technological reserves and strong research and development capabilities can go further in the industry.

About HCD

Shenzhen Huachengda Precision Industry Co., Ltd., with the world's leading atomization technology, is the leader of "micro-molecular atomization technology" in the whole scene of "Inhaling, Eating, Drinking and Wiping", specializing in innovative R&D of atomization core and atomization module, precision production for more than ten years.

Taking "Top in China, Leading globally" as enterprise vision, and "Cylindrical Ceramic Atomizer Core" as our mission, and"Rising with the Sun, Brave and Beyond"as our Corporate Values,HCD has created a "1+N" atomization technology model with profound research and development background, in which "1" is micro-molecular atomization technology as the basis, and "N" represents AX inlaid mesh ceramic core, AXdual double-mesh progressive heating ceramic core, COTTONX future cotton core and other atomization products.The "1+N" technical model can fully meet the individual requirements of various atomization scenes.

The company has 6 large modern production plants, more than 2,000 sets of automated production equipment, several hundred thousand dust-free workshops and R&D and testing laboratories. The products developed and produced by the company are mainly divided into: AX ceramic cores, YX cigarette cores, CX cotton cores, XCAO heating not burn cores, etc. At present, the total number of atomization cores exported exceeds 10 billion.

The company owns more than 400 independent invention patents, utility model patents and appearance patents. The company has passed ISO9001 international quality management system certification, and its products have passed international quality certification-food-grade FDA certification and RoHS certification. The company has a sound scientific management and service system. At present, it has formed the comprehensive advantages of "safety, stability, reliable quality, high productivity and fast delivery" to provide quality products for the majority of atomizer brand customers. Our products and services customers spread all over the world in more than 100 countries and regions, it directly or indirectly providing micromolecule atomization technology and atomization core services for international leading companies.

