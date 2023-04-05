TYR SPORT Named official Footwear and eyewear partner of 2023 World's strongest man competition

TYR to host pop-up retail store and autograph session with TYR ambassador and WSM competitor Mitchell Hooper

SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR Sport is proud to announce it has been named the official footwear and eyewear partner for the 2023 SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM) competition, which kicks off in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Wednesday, April 19, and culminates on Sunday, April 23 when a champion is crowned.

As an official partner, TYR Sport will feature a pop-up retail space within the WSM Fan Zone.

As an official partner, TYR Sport will feature a pop-up retail space within the WSM Fan Zone where competitors and attendees alike will be able to purchase TYR footwear, eyewear, apparel, and accessories. Additionally, TYR Sport ambassador Mitchell Hooper, who will be making his sophomore appearance as a competitor in the 2023 WSM competition, will visit the TYR space to meet fans and sign autographs.

"As the official footwear and eyewear sponsor of the World's Strongest Man, TYR Sport is proud to support these incredible athletes as they push the limits of human strength and endurance," said Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport, Matt DiLorenzo. "We are committed to providing the gear that will help these competitors perform at their absolute best."

The 46th edition of the competition is free and open to the public. Throughout the competition, TYR Sport welcomes all fans and competitors to visit the retail space and participate in the autograph session with Mitch.

"The opportunity to interact and impact the fans means as much to me as the competition itself. It's one thing to be strong, it's another (much more important) thing to have the opportunity to be influential in someone's life," said Hooper. "Taking the time to meet with the fans while representing TYR is one of the biggest things I'm looking forward to during the WSM competition."

"We're excited to have TYR Sport on board for this year's World's Strongest Man competition," said of Rebecca Levin, vice president, IMG Media. "We look forward to the opportunities our partnership presents, and to share the World's Strongest Man competition with a breadth of new fitness fans."

Since its inception more than three decades ago, TYR Sport has become one of the world's most recognizable swimming and fitness brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the American company has garnered industry success for performance-driven product technologies. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes and continues to be the choice of champions.

About TYR

Named for TYR the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, we're a company built on commitment and discipline. We've been pushing the limits of innovation to propel athletes to their absolute best for over 35 years. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up. For more information, please visit TYR.com.

About World's Strongest Man

The World's Strongest Man is the world's preeminent strongman competition, held annually since 1977. Competitors qualify based on placing in the top three in Giants Live events each year. This year's World's Strongest Man competition will see the sport's most dominant strength athletes compete for the title. From pulling trucks to lifting and pressing logs, every event is designed to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness as well. For more information, please visit theworldsstrongestman.com.

