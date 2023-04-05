eBay Opens "The '85 Shop" Featuring the Greatest Collection of Original Air Jordan 1s Ever Assembled

Sneaker fans can now own the most iconic sneakers in basketball history

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces the launch of The '85 Shop: a new retail pop-up store opening in Chicago that honors the birth of the Air Jordan 1 and its rise to dominance in the sneaker wars of the 1980s. Widely considered "the sneaker that started it all," the origin story of the Air Jordan 1 - told in the just-released film "Air" - is celebrated in eBay's '85 Shop. The shop features a complete collection of original Air Jordan 1s in every colorway and a never-before-released Air Jordan 1 sample, alongside other iconic sneakers of the era like the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum.

At eBay's The ’85 Shop, shoppers have the chance to own some of the most iconic kicks in basketball history, including vintage and game-worn pairs, rare retros and coveted collabs. (PRNewswire)

"The Air Jordan 1 changed the shoe game forever and ushered in the modern era of sneaker culture," said Garry Thaniel, Global GM of Sneakers at eBay. "The '85 Shop gives the community the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic and enduring sneakers ever created, and even own a piece of history."

The '85 Shop was curated in partnership with several of eBay's top sneaker sellers. Jordan Geller of ShoeZeum provided many of the shoes and memorabilia that were featured in the film, while SoleStage curated an offering of modern Air Jordan 1s – one of the top selling sneakers on eBay – in retro colorways, as well as reissues of classic basketball sneakers.

Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are invited to visit The '85 Shop in person and online at eBay.com, to shop:

A complete collection of original 1985 Air Jordan 1s in every colorway

A mint-condition 1985 Air Jordan 1 " Chicago " sample

Original Nike sneakers from the period used as props in the film "Air"

Vintage, game-worn pairs, including the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum High

Coveted retro styles from Jordan Brand , Nike, Adidas and Converse

The '85 Shop & Auction Details

Shoppers can visit The '85 Shop (1045 W Fulton Market in Chicago) on April 6 and April 7, 11 am to 6pm CT.

The 10-day online auction will commence on April 5 at 11am CT at ebay.com/the85shop.

Sellers @shoezeum and @solestage will also go live on eBay from the store starting at 8pm CT on April 6, giving enthusiasts and collectors everywhere the chance to shop the collection.

For more information on the auction and The '85 Shop, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and Twitter.

About eBay Sneakers

The original resale marketplace, eBay is the ultimate destination to buy and sell sneakers, including pre-worn and vintage Air Jordan 1s and other 80s-era kicks.

In 2022, sneakerheads searched for Air Jordan 1s over 100,000 times a day.

With trusted services like Authenticity Guarantee, low seller fees, eBay 3D true view and money back guarantee, eBay gives shoppers confidence with every sneaker purchase.

Authenticity Guarantee has significantly changed the way people buy and sell sneakers on eBay, bringing an added layer of trust to every transaction. Since its launch, more than 4 million sneakers have been authenticated globally.

About eBay

Open in Chicago April 6-7, eBay's The '85 Shop honors the birth of the Air Jordan 1 and features the greatest collection of original Air Jordan 1s ever assembled.

Widely considered "the sneaker that started it all," the origin story of the Air Jordan 1 - told in the just-released film "Air" - is celebrated in The '85 Shop.

The '85 Shop was curated in partnership with several of eBay's top sneaker sellers, including Jordan Geller of ShoeZeum and SoleStage.

Among the most unique items available at The '85 Shop are numerous pairs of original sneakers and memorabilia from the era - each used in the production of the recently released movie "Air".

