Dragon Seats Enters Major League Baseball Market, Upgrades Oracle Park Bullpens with Heated Bench Technology

Trusted, innovative climate-controlled benches with unmatched player safety and performance benefits used by countless NFL and NCAA teams debuts in 2023 MLB season

CLEVELAND, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Seats™ , the leading manufacturer and provider of patented heated and cooling sports benches, makes its first foray into Major League Baseball providing home and visitor bullpens in Oracle Park with a set of Dragon Seats' heated benches. These state-of-the-art benches give pitchers, catchers and coaches a heated and comfortable area to remain loose throughout the full length of every home game for the entire 2023 season, which starts on April 7th.

Dragon Seats, the #1 Bench in Sports. (PRNewswire)

As leaders in maximizing the gameday experience for the athletes and staff, Dragon Seats helps further elevate the eight-time World Series champions' best-in-class facilities and commitment to unmatched player safety and comfort. The customized, ergonomically designed climate-controlled benches are far more comfortable than the current wooden benches found in most bullpens, and will allow players to stay warm and ready for a potential call to the mound.

"We couldn't be happier to bring Dragon Seats to America's National Pastime at the highest level of professional baseball," says Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer at Dragon Seats. "I have no doubt that the appetite for innovation around athlete performance will be met with appreciation and likely replicated across many other Major League Baseball venues during the 2023 season. I think our design team knocked this one out of the park."

Since 2005, Dragon Seats has been providing customized, ergonomically designed climate-controlled to nearly every NFL Member Clubs, over 75 Division I NCAA football programs, ski resorts and other outdoor lifestyle applications. In 2020, Dragon Seats upgraded the Iowa Hawkeyes dugouts with customized heated benches and hopes to bring this new technology to all 30 MLB teams.

About Dragon Seats™:

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Bourne Creations Inc. dba "Dragon Seats™" provides climate-controlled benches and sideline solutions to almost every NFL Member Club, dozens of Power-5 college football programs, baseball dugouts, and lifestyle spaces. The Company has a 25-year track record maximizing safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions and the gameday experience for the athletes and staffs, helping it become the #1 Bench in Sports. To learn more, click here: www.dragonseats.com .

Contact:

Dragon Seats

Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer

Email: franklin@dragonseats.com

Phone: 216.287.5042

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dragon Seats