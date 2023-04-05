BRUNO MARS TO HEADLINE PREAKNESS LIVE TO CAP OFF PREAKNESS 148 CELEBRATIONS ON SATURDAY, MAY 20

Preakness LIVE to Feature Baltimore Artists, Culinary Vendors and Community Partners as Part of the Baltimore 1/ST Campaign Created by The Stronach Group in Partnership with Baltimore Native and Entertainment Visionary Kevin Liles

BALTIMORE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preakness 148, one of Thoroughbred horse racing's most prestigious events, returns to Pimlico Race Course featuring a weekend of world-class racing, entertainment and hospitality. Preakness 148 celebrations include Maryland's best infield experience - Preakness LIVE featuring fourteen-time GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars, who will headline Preakness LIVE immediately following the races on Saturday, May 20.

Preakness 148 Logo (PRNewswire)

Preakness LIVE announces Bruno Mars as headliner to cap off Preakness 148 celebrations.

This year Preakness LIVE will take over the Pimlico infield evolving the Infield Fest experience to usher in a new era for live music, entertainment, arts and culture on Preakness day. Celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician Bruno Mars – who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide – will return to the legendary Pimlico infield to bring his 24-karat magic back to Baltimore, 11-years after his first performance at the Preakness. Preakness LIVE will feature a full day of live music and entertainment beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 with performances by Grammy nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove and many more.

Preakness LIVE is an integral part of Baltimore 1/ST, a campaign launched in 2022 by The Stronach Group's 1/ST brand in collaboration with Baltimore's Kevin Liles, Chairman & CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment, Co-Founder & CEO of 300 Entertainment, and Head of 300 Studios, and in consultation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, to champion the event's connection to Baltimore by leveraging the Preakness platform to highlight the city's rich entertainment, arts and community culture.

"Preakness LIVE celebrates Baltimore and reflects the vibrant energy, rich diversity and forward momentum of this great city," said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Stronach Group and 1/ST. "We are thrilled to be back and working with Mayor Scott, Kevin Liles and many cultural and community leaders, to strengthen and evolve the rich heritage of the Preakness and the connection we have with our fans and the amazing people of Baltimore."

"As a native son of Baltimore, I welcome every opportunity to shine a light on this city that I love so much," said Kevin Liles. "Collaborating with 1/ST, Mayor Brandon Scott, and the Park Heights community on the Preakness LIVE celebration provides another chance to unite our great city through sports and entertainment. I was so proud to be a part of last year's inaugural event, showcasing the rich culture that Baltimore has to offer. This year, I look forward to building on that ideal, and welcome my good friend Bruno Mars to the Preakness LIVE stage."

Preakness LIVE will shine a spotlight on Baltimore's vibrant art scene with the return of the infield art garden featuring unique works by local artists using shipping containers as a canvas, provided by Ports America Chesapeake and in partnership with the Mayor's Office of Art & Culture. An installation of selected works of art from the Preakness Art of Racing in collaboration with Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) will also be on display. The winning artwork of The Art of Racing will be reproduced on a curated collection of Preakness merchandise available for sale during Preakness 148, the proceeds of which will be used to support the activities of Park Heights Renaissance, a non-profit organization that provides employment opportunities and pursues affordable housing for members of the Park Heights community.

Baltimore's culinary culture will be given a showcase in the Pimlico infield featuring pop-ups by local restaurants serving signature favorites to the crowd. This year the inclusion of local culinary offerings will extend beyond Preakness LIVE with catering partners Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group and the woman-owned Maryland based brand, Ridgewells. Hiatus Cheesecake founded by Baltimore's Matthew Featherstone will provide desserts for Preakness 148 guests.

As part of the evolution of the experience, the Preakness LIVE stage, once positioned in the center of the Pimlico infield, will relocate to provide an unparalleled view of one of the most exciting moments in horse racing - the view of the final stretch brought to you in partnership with luxury global entertainment and hospitality brand, Palm Tree Crew.

The reimagined infield layout will include a 1/ST wagering activation, modeled after a modern sportsbook equipped with betting ambassadors to introduce and educate a new audience to betting.

Tickets for Preakness LIVE, including for the fan favorite Mug Club and limited availability VIP experiences are on sale now and can be purchased at www.preakness.com/preakness-live with General Admission starting at $59. Preakness LIVE hospitality offerings are presented in consultation with Karlitz & Company.

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the coveted Triple Crown, returns on May 20 for its 148th running with the finest contenders in Thoroughbred horse racing competing for a total of $3.5 million in purse winnings as part of the two-day race program. Preakness weekend will kick off on Black-Eyed Susan Day on May 19 with a full day race card ending in the running of the 98th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Following the running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, the recipient of the George E. Mitchell Park Heights Community Fellowship Grant, awarded by Park Heights Renaissance, will be recognized with a special presentation from the Winner's Circle. The iconic race was renamed in 2020 to highlight the extraordinary legacy of Mitchell himself and to create a platform for the recognition of those in the Park Heights community who share in Mitchell's vision and leadership towards revitalization of the Park Heights community.

In the lead up to the Preakness, Park Heights Renaissance will sponsor and present the second annual community based George "Spider" Anderson Preakness Music and Arts Festival in recognition of the first African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889. The day-long festival taking place in the 4700 block of Park Heights Avenue on May 13 will feature live music, arts & crafts, top local food trucks and will highlight community businesses and partners.

For more information about Preakness 148 and for tickets in all hospitality areas, please visit www.preakness.com or follow the excitement on social media @PreaknessStakes and #Preakness.

Press Contact:

The Brand Guild

Preakness@TheBrandGuild.com

About The Stronach Group

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track.

For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

Preakness LIVE 2023 Hero Image (PRNewswire)

Preakness LIVE logo (PRNewswire)

1/ST Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Stronach Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1/ST