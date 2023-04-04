Creators and Artists Take Center Stage in The Doodle Boy and Orange Comet's One-Of-A-Kind Art Exhibition Amidst NFT.NYC

Notable names in the art and Web3 worlds, in collaboration with Chainlink, join forces to bring digital art & storytelling to life in unique collaborative and charitable efforts

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , the industry's leading Web3 game and entertainment company and 13-year-old child prodigy Joe Whale, better known as The Doodle Boy , amplify the cultural reverence of their partnership with a one-of-a-kind art exhibition and charity event during NFT.NYC. Taking place at the NFT Gallery on April 12 from 7pm-10pm, the exhibition will feature world-renowned artists known for pioneering storytelling and traditional aesthetics within the new contemporary mediums of digital art. From traditional fine artists to photographers, actors, poets, writers and Web3 creatives, the multi-talented names taking the stage include Vincent D'Onofrio; Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York; Val Kilmer; Laurence Fuller; Henrik Aarrestad Uldalen; Tania Rivillis; Victoria West; F. Dilek Yurdakul and Tim Maxwell. Proceeds will be donated to The Foundling Museum, a charity selected by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the recipient of the funds.

"Fable of the Missing Queen" (PRNewswire)

Titled "FABLE: TALES OF CHILDISH REVERY," the exhibition involves Orange Comet and Joe Whale's creative partnership as an in real life experience to complement the highly anticipated world of The Remarkables Collection by Joe Whale. The whimsical and fun characters from the upcoming digital collection will inspire joy and motivate people to reconnect with their inner child through creative imagination.

"This exhibition is such an honor to be part of and I'm excited to be involved with so many awesome artists," said Joe Whale, The Doodle Boy. "My partnership with Orange Comet really blows my mind and I love that I get to share my characters with people of all ages in hopes of inspiring their creative side and the joy of doodling."

Building on this theme, the "Fable: Tales of Childish Revery" exhibition will consist of ten digital art pieces on display at the NFT Gallery. "Fables weave the fabric of our culture, they are the underlying narratives that make up the human story. From our earliest years, we read fables to our children as the creativity of the young connects poetic metaphors to the world around us," said collaborator and curator of the exhibition, Laurence Fuller. "Through fables of caution, folly, consequence and triumph, we learn of our frailties and fervor, negotiating with giants and outwitting witches with dangerous intentions to claim the prize with grace and save the day from conflicting forces. Fables are the timeless universal human stories we follow as guiding lights like a map of our emotional and spiritual lives."

"Art has the power to connect people of all generations, and we truly saw that gift in The Doodle Boy's talent," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "We wanted to create a bridge between the digital and physical worlds of art, bringing together the next vanguard of talent that represents the future of storytelling. This event gives the traditional art scene a taste of the magic and beautiful complexities of what's possible when visionary artists like these collide."

Through the eyes of child prodigy artist Joe Whale, a group of some of the top artists in Web3 and celebrity names from film, TV and British royalty, together reimagine the fable. Additionally, Joe has collaborated with some of the showcased artists to create a unique digital NFT art piece along with its 60"x40" physical interpretation on canvas that will be auctioned off to support The Foundling Museum, whose mission is to inspire change through the power of the arts.

"The Foundling Museum celebrates the ways in which artists have helped improve the lives of disadvantaged children," said Larissa Joy, OBE, Chair of Trustees, The Foundling Museum. "Its historic collections were donated by artists, musicians and craftsmen in the 1740s to support the UK's first children's charity, while its work with today's outstanding practitioners keeps the Museum's historic story relevant and ensures that creative people continue to be part of the story of care. Joe Whale perfectly embodies our 300-year-old story of creative philanthropy and we are immensely grateful for his support."

The event is sponsored by Chainlink, the industry standard Web3 platform for building, accessing and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains. Orange Comet utilizes Chainlink's VRF system to randomize the minting of multi character NFTs in collections and will utilize this technology in the upcoming The Remarkables Digital Collection by Joe Whale.

All attendees of the exhibition will be invited to mint a POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFT as a souvenir of the evening, minted by Crossmint—one of the leading innovative companies making it easier to purchase NFTs / digital collectables with credit card payments. In addition to traditional crypto payments with wallets; collectors and fans of The Doodle Boy will also be able to purchase The Remarkables digital collectibles using their credit cards starting April 12, 2023. Find out more at theremarkablesnft.com .

At the end of 2020, The Prince and Princess of Wales did a Royal Train Tour of the UK, which Joe Whale participated in, by being commissioned to do an art piece in commemoration of the tour. Last fall, The Doodle Boy held his first-ever solo exhibition at The Soden Collection, a gallery in his hometown of Shrewsbury, England. With the previous relationship and motivated by his desire to give back to his home country, Joe and Orange Comet reached out to Their Royal Highnesses to help choose an appropriate charity in which to donate the proceeds from the auction of the collaborative art piece. They chose The Foundling Museum, located in London, UK of which The Princess of Wales is a patron, as the recipient of this gift. The Foundling Museum is a charitable organization with a commitment to supporting under-privileged children by using the arts to raise awareness for its mission.

Orange Comet, led by entertainment industry veteran Dave Broome, is a passion-driven company creating industry-defining Web3 games and digital content that tells a story with Hollywood-style production quality. The company prides itself on partnerships with Hollywood legends and iconic entertainment franchises, such as Sir Anthony Hopkins and AMC's The Walking Dead, to build elite digital collectibles and Web3 gaming that serve superfans across the spectrum.

To stay apprised of the latest information and learn more about this partnership, visit theremarkablesnft.com and follow Orange Comet on social media at @OrangeCometNft .

Those interested in attending the event can RSVP at OrangeComet.com/charityevent.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is an industry leading Web3 game & entertainment company, creating premium content along with technology that visually blurs the lines between the real and virtual world. We are building communities and developing ecosystems in Web3 gaming, NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences for global audiences and fan bases attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture. Our mission is to lead the charge in Web3 entertainment by engaging fans in ways they've never imagined, driven by superb content creation. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran TV and Film producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

ABOUT THE DOODLE BOY

Joe Whale, also known as The Doodle Boy, is a 13 year-old boy from Shrewbury, UK. His passion for art started at the age of three but his keen interest in doodling began at the age of 6. He gets his inspiration from his surroundings, being able to create endless original characters. For more information, visit Joe on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook as well as https://www.thedoodleboy.com ,

ABOUT THE FOUNDLING MUSEUM

In March 2019, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales became Patron of the Foundling Museum. The patronage recognises the Museum's unique work to transform the wellbeing and life chances of vulnerable children and young adults, through creative collaboration with artists. Drawing on their landmark history, the Foundling Museum helps to develop skills, confidence and joy in life for young people at society's margins. The Foundling Museum tells the story of the UK's first children's charity and its first public art gallery—the outcome of a centuries-old project designed to care for and educate London's most vulnerable citizens. For more information, visit https://foundlingmuseum.org.uk/our-story/royal-patronage/ .

Interpretation of (PRNewswire)

Orange Comet (PRNewsfoto/Orange Comet) (PRNewswire)

