Authority Brands Acquires Weed Pro

COLUMBIA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today the purchase of Weed Pro. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001 by Rob Palmer, Weed Pro is an Ohio-based lawn service company currently serving the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati markets. Weed Pro has made a name for itself in Ohio with its environmentally friendly VitaminLawn packages and expert lawn care services that include fertilization, weed control, aeration, seeding and more for residential and commercial customers.

With this acquisition, the company will be rebranded and become part of Authority Brands' incubator for emerging brands within the home services sector. The incubator is designed to leverage Authority Brands' in-depth home services experience to accelerate growth and development of smaller-scale franchise concepts that have a proven system and strong management.

"We are very impressed with the company Rob has built and the skill his teams have mastered in the Ohio lawn care market," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. "They are known for superior customer service and their extensive training and knowledge. We believe Weed Pro's success in Ohio will be replicated nationwide as Rob Palmer and Authority Brands work to create a leading franchise system."

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration and Woofie's. They operate across multiple home service sectors. Authority Brands' incubator program and emerging brands group launched in 2022 and serves as a growth engine for innovative emerging concepts. Brands included in the program to-date are Woofie's and Color World Painting.

"The leadership at Authority Brands has a unique aptitude for guiding brands with great potential," said Ashish Karandikar, Board of Directors member of Authority Brands' parent company and Partner at Apax. "With this newest partnership, we will provide Rob and his team with the unmatched support of our marketing, technology and operational tools and resources, helping them continue delivering to their high standards while fueling their expansion."

"Our company has combined years of experience with a passion for lawn care to help properties throughout Ohio stay healthy and safe in every season," said Rob Palmer, founder of Weed Pro. "Exceeding expectations has always been the norm for us, and now we have a thrilling opportunity to combine our talents with the brand-building expertise of Authority Brands. We look forward to expanding beyond our home state to reach more customers and future franchisees who can help us strengthen the legacy we have started."

Principium White Oak represented Weed Pro and acted as their exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

