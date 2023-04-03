QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge Now Accepting Applications

Seeking to identify and fund global start-ups that have developed innovative technological solutions to address the complex environmental, social and economic challenges faced by cities.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE is pleased to announce the application window for the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge is now open. Applications will be accepted through April 30 at AcceliCITY.com.

QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge (PRNewswire)

Now in its fifth year with Govtech accelerator partner Leading Cities, the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge is open to entrepreneurs whose ventures utilize smart-city solutions to address risk, equity and sustainability in urban environments. Primary challenge winners will receive up to $150,000 in prize money to fund a city pilot project, as well as publicity, mentoring and access to unique web-based courses.

In addition to the Primary Smart City challenge, two Smart Challenge tracks that complement QBE's focus on commercial property protection and crop insurance are available. For these tracks, QBE will look to identify entrepreneurs whose solutions speak to our business focus, as well as our commitment to sustainability.

Insurance (Commercial Property)

The primary causes of property damage are fire, water and wind. As a leading commercial property insurer, QBE is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to mitigate these risks and to better support and protect our clients.

To this end, our Insurance Track is available to entrepreneurs whose innovations provide sustainable loss mitigation solutions for the Commercial Property sector. We are searching for solutions that will allow us to identify or minimize potential hazards more quickly, lessen the effects of property damage, decrease business disruption or home evacuation caused by property damage, as well as other creative solutions for property insurance challenges.

Winners will receive $25,000 along with customized support and benefits from QBE.

Agriculture

Small, independently-owned farms face a myriad of risks in today's marketplace. NAU Country, a subsidiary of QBE North America, is a dedicated multi-peril crop insurer passionate about serving the American farmer.

In alignment with our desire to protect farmers, our Agriculture Track is available to entrepreneurs whose innovations provide sustainability solutions for the small to mid-sized farming community. We are open to a variety of solutions for farmers, such as Agtech, distribution channel solutions, risk management, data tracking and more. We service a variety of traditional and organic crops and welcome solutions in both areas.

Winners will receive $25,000.

About Leading Cities

Leading Cities is a Boston-based global non-profit founded by Dublin, Boston, Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro, Lyon, Hamburg, Lisbon, Zapopan, Vancouver, and Haifa. It was built on the philosophy that cities, which for the first time represent most of the world's population, are essential to overcome our great challenges—climate change, human equity, and technology development. Originally established in 2008 at Northeastern University, it later spun off as an independent organization expanding beyond research to advance government sustainability and resiliency. Since then, Leading Cities has evolved to provide a wider range of services for governments, start-ups, and corporations. Its signature program, the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge, is considered one of the Top 5 Govtech accelerators in the world.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2022 of $7.27 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook .

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QBE North America