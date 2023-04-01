Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March and Q1 2023 Sales

Hyundai Sets New Q1 Total and Retail Sales Record; Q1 Total Sales Increased 16%

March Total Sales Increased 27%; Fifth Consecutive Month With A Total Sales Record

March Retail Sales Up 15%

All-Time Best-Ever Records for Santa Cruz and Santa Fe HEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total March sales of 75,404 units, a 27% increase compared with March 2022 and the best March in Hyundai history. This was the fifth consecutive month with a total monthly sales record, led by Venue (+74%), Elantra HEV (+37%), Tucson HEV (+52%), and Kona N (+5%). March was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales record for Santa Cruz (+30%) and Santa Fe HEV (+123%). Hyundai fleet sales were 9.4% of total volume for the month.

"March 2023 will be a month to remember and a great way to finish the quarter with our fifth straight month of record total sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We're set for an exciting announcement with the launch of the all-new Kona at the New York International Auto Show and we're celebrating our 25th anniversary of Hyundai Hope On Wheels."

March Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 68,312 retail units in March, a 15% year-over-year increase from March 2022. March retail sales were led by Venue, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz and Kona N. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 11,407 represented 17% of retail and a 20% year-over-year increase.

Q1 Highlights

In the first quarter, Hyundai total sales were 184,449 units, a Q1 total sales record and an increase of 16% year-over-year. Q1 retail sales were 169,491 a 6% increase compared with Q1 2022. Hyundai also set new Q1 total and retail sales records for Venue, Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz and Kona EV.

March Total Sales Summary



Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg YTD (Q1) 2023 YTD (Q1) 2022 % Chg Hyundai 75,404 59,380 +27 % 184,449 159,676 +16 %

March Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg YTD (Q1) 2023 YTD (Q1) 2022 % Chg Accent 2 1,446 -100 % 30 2,697 -99 % Elantra 13,447 10,205 +32 % 32,473 22,072 +47 % Ioniq 0 860 0 % 0 3,544 0 % Ioniq 5 2,114 2,700 -22 % 5,736 6,244 -8 % Ioniq 6 222 0 0 % 222 0 0 % Kona 7,314 6,053 +21 % 19,220 15,536 +24 % Nexo 21 113 -81 % 65 166 -61 % Palisade 6,176 7,283 -15 % 19,602 21,025 -7 % Santa Cruz 3,825 2,950 +30 % 9,307 8,400 +11 % Santa Fe 13,236 10,124 +31 % 28,526 25,582 +12 % Sonata 5,310 1,716 +209 % 14,490 7,744 +87 % Tucson 20,111 13,642 +47 % 46,170 39,655 +16 % Veloster 1 205 -100 % 5 462 -99 % Venue 3,625 2,083 +74 % 8,603 6,549 +31 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

