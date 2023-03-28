Qonsent names first Head of Data Strategy and Architecture, adds Data Industry Veteran CMO to Advisory Board

Jason Chambers is appointed to drive data strategy, while Nadya Kohl joins the board of advisors to guide the company through the next stage of market growth

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonsent , one of the first data experience platforms with consent at its core, today announced key appointments to its team and advisory board. Jason Chambers has joined the team as the company's first Vice President of Data Strategy and Architecture and Nadya Kohl joins the Qonsent Advisory Board of Directors.

"The data privacy sector is changing daily and with its evolution there will be no industry that isn't impacted. From marketing and sales to policy and compliance, every executive needs to understand the current state of using consumer data," said Jesse Redniss, CEO and co-founder, Qonsent. "As an organization that is driving frictionless changes for organizations and consumers to find new approaches to utilizing data, it's imperative that we continue to build our roster with the greatest minds in this space. Jason and Nadya represent the type of minds and thought leadership that will continue to set Qonsent and its offerings apart."

Jason Chambers joins Qonsent as Vice President of data strategy and architecture, where he will be leading the company's global approach to providing customers with the most up-to-date approaches and solutions to solve ever-changing data policy challenges. With more than 18 years of experience in data, technology and marketing, Mr. Chambers previously worked with American Express, Microsoft, and Acxiom in various roles ranging from strategy to programmatic insights. He also brings a wealth of insights into media planning, data and audience strategy, as well as campaign optimization—all areas that are critical for Qonsent's success.

Mr. Chambers was also integral in developing and executing industry leading data management solutions for the IPG Audience Management Platform (AMP) deployed across seven countries. In addition, he co-developed the Cadreon Audience Hub and also developed an audience targeting auditing process to help agencies understand vendor-to-audience strategies.

"I have a passion for turning data into actionable insights that work both online and offline for clients," said Jason Chambers, Vice President of Data Strategy and Architecture, Qonsent. "Being able to break down the complex and technical in a way that is easy to understand and build upon is what drives me. Working for a company like Qonsent that is on the frontlines of solving first-person data capture and consent challenges is the perfect next step in my journey. We are experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime industry shift so helping drive tomorrow's approach to the use of data as well as the vendor-consumer connection is a challenge I'm ready to solve."

Nadya Kohl joins the Qonsent team as a member of their Advisory Board of Directors. As an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in data, technology, and marketing, Nadya will help advise and guide the executive team in the company's next stage of strategic development, partnership, and go-to-market planning. Having developed innovative, privacy-centric data solutions at Volta Charging, PlaceIQ, and Experian Marketing Services, Nadya is uniquely suited to help the team develop the perfect mix of client-focused and long-range offerings. She has spent her career as a trusted partner to major global brands, across nearly all endemic marketing categories, to help these organizations master the use of data in acquiring, engaging, and keeping customers happy with privacy at the core.

"I've been proud to introduce new categories and new uses of data for leading players in the space, so I'm accustomed to working at the forefront of new challenges. Right now, I believe there is no bigger challenge in the marketing industry than collecting customer data in a completely transparent and respectful way," said Nadya Kohl. "To do so, we must help marketers easily automate the process of consent so they can focus on offering their customers a seamless, high quality experience. I'm thrilled to be a part of the Qonsent team so I can help drive the strong momentum and success they've already had helping brands build trustworthy relationships, one interaction at a time."

Qonsent's mission is to solve data privacy challenges for companies and consumers. With today's announcement, having both Jason Chambers and Nadya Kohl onboard will help the company continue to offer the best solutions available that truly address the data privacy challenges of today.

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from the media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to help companies build 'privacy by design' and 'privacy by default' into products and processes to create a better experience, relationship, and value exchange with consumers. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions that integrate with company offerings to remain compliant with PII data laws, including real-time ID validation, SmartQontracts, and customized offers through a Qonsent wallet. Qonsent is setting a new industry standard around Performance Privacy and Performance Giving with its platform, which bridges the current market gaps for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers.

