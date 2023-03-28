Primrose Schools® Announces Second Robotics Challenge to Engage Children in STEM-based Learning Throughout the Summer

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools will host its second annual robotics challenge this summer where children will engage in fun, hands-on robotics and design thinking challenges. Embedded in the Primrose Schools Summer Adventure Club, a summer program where children become engineers, artists and explorers, the "Ready, Set, Robotics!" curriculum furthers STEM-based learning and is modeled after the design thinking process of major engineering universities. Throughout the robotics unit, children engage with an interactive robot named Dash through coding, mazes and special missions.

This year, Dash returns to Summer Adventure Club for his next adventure. He goes back into the past with Primrose Friends, puppets embedded in the Balanced Learning® curriculum, to save the dinosaurs from extinction. Children will be able to do fossil digging, dinosaur research and create sculptures that protect the dinosaurs from the heat of a meteor.

During the "Ready, Set, Robotics!" Summer Adventure Club unit, children engage in many design challenges, such as creating a meteor blocker to shield the dinosaurs from the heat and designing dinosaur "fashions" to protect the dinosaurs from a wide range of environmental conditions. Entries will be judged using a rubric that emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving skills. The winning teams' schools will receive funds to donate to a local charity of their choice: $2,500 for first, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third. Winners will be announced in late July.

"The innovative curriculum teaches children lifelong skills that they may use to tackle complex problems throughout their entire lives," said Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education at Primrose Schools. "These fun learning experiences engage children in STEM while allowing Primrose school teachers to nurture each student's creativity, curiosity and collaboration skills."

Summer Adventure Club at Primrose Schools provides a fun, full-day experience for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week, children try a variety of hands-on activities including sports, robotics and arts that help build skills around literacy, creative problem solving, STEM and more. Learn more about the Summer Adventure Club curriculum, this year's themes and find Primrose Schools locations here.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

