Premier Nutrition Partners with De Wafelbakkers to Debut Frozen Pancake Line

High-Protein Frozen Pancakes Make Busy Mornings a Breeze

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Nutrition and De Wafelbakkers , leader of the frozen pancake category, are pleased to announce the launch of Premier Protein® Frozen Pancakes. With 15 grams of protein per serving and only 60-seconds in the microwave, these pancakes will keep you full and focused without the mess and cleanup in the morning. Premier Protein® Frozen Pancakes are available now at grocery stores nationwide. Find a retailer near you by visiting Premier Protein's website .

Premier Protein Logo (PRNewswire)

"Premier Protein is known for bringing delicious, protein-packed shakes and powders to millions of Americans, and we're excited to expand into a new category with De Wafelbakkers," said

Nick Stiritz

, US Vice President of Premier Nutrition. "With the launch of these protein pancakes, we're bringing Premier fans even more ways to bring great tasting nutrition to their health journey!"

"We're excited about our partnership with Premier Nutrition to launch Premier Protein® Frozen Pancakes," said Tom Polke, CEO of De Wafelbakkers. "Breakfast consumption at home is on the rise and as people look to add more protein to their diet, we have developed great tasting pancakes that are quick and easy to prepare for those busy mornings."

Premier Protein® Frozen Pancakes are available in packs of 12 and 24. Premier Protein® Frozen Pancakes can be enjoyed as part of a delicious and nutritious breakfast when you're in a hurry, an afternoon snack, or as a post workout boost.

Premier Protein® Frozen Pancakes are now widely available at retail. For more information about this new product addition, please visit Premier Protein® on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Premier Nutrition Company, LLC

Premier Nutrition is a business unit of BellRing Brands and operates in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, include ready-to-drink protein shakes and powders, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

About De Wafelbakkers

De Wafelbakkers is a leading manufacturer of branded, co-manufactured and private label frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast in the U.S. The Company's great-tasting products are sold to grocery and mass retailers, as well as into foodservice outlets nationally. De Wafelbakkers is headquartered in North Little Rock, AR where it operates a 100,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. The Company also manufactures products from its 98,000 sq. ft. facility in McDonough, GA. De Wafelbakkers employs approximately 650 people across its two plants and satellite headquarters.

Premier Protein Frozen Pancakes 12-count (PRNewswire)

