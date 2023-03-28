Final Reminder that Former Shareholders of Stars have until May 4, 2023, to claim their Flutter Shares

Unclaimed Flutter Shares will be lost.

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Flutter Entertainment plc ("Flutter") is providing a final reminder to former shareholders of The Stars Group Inc. ("Stars") to claim any ordinary shares of Flutter ("Flutter Shares") to which they are entitled and have not yet claimed by the deadline of May 4th, 2023. Following completion of the combination of Stars and Flutter (the "Combination"), which became effective on May 5, 2020 (the "Effective Date"), former shareholders of Stars are entitled to 0.2253 of a Flutter Share for each Stars common share ("Stars Shares") held by the shareholder on the Effective Date.

In order to receive Flutter Shares, a completed Letter of Transmittal, together with a certificate representing the Stars Shares held by such shareholder (if any) and all other required documents, must be delivered to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (contact details below), the depositary in connection with the Combination, which holds unclaimed Flutter Shares in trust for former Stars shareholders.

FORMER STARS SHAREHOLDERS WHO DO NOT EXCHANGE THEIR STARS SHARES BY MAY 4, 2023 (being the date that is three years less one day from the Effective Date) WILL LOSE THEIR RIGHT TO RECEIVE THE CONSIDERATION IN EXCHANGE FOR SUCH SHAREHOLDER'S STARS SHARES AND (I) WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE SURRENDERED TO FLUTTER ANY FLUTTER SHARES, TOGETHER WITH ALL ENTITLEMENTS TO DIVIDENDS, DISTRIBUTIONS AND INTEREST THEREON, HELD BY THE DEPOSITARY IN TRUST FOR SUCH FORMER SHAREHOLDER AND (II) ANY STARS SHARES FORMERLY HELD BY SUCH FORMER STARS SHAREHOLDER WILL CEASE TO REPRESENT A CLAIM OR INTEREST OF ANY NATURE.

Former non-registered (beneficial) holders of Stars Shares are advised to urgently engage with their broker, investment dealer or other intermediary to ensure that such intermediaries promptly submit Letters of Transmittal to claim the Flutter Shares to which the former non-registered (beneficial) holders of Stars Shares are entitled.

All Flutter Shares claimed will be issued in "certificated" form by default. Former shareholders of Stars who wish to hold their Flutter Shares in "uncertificated" form will need to take steps to convert the certificated Flutter Shares issued to them into uncertificated form. Only Flutter Shares which are held in uncertificated form can be traded electronically on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin under the ticker "FLTR" with ISIN IE00BWT6H894.

A copy of the Letter of Transmittal and a "Settlement FAQ" containing further information on holding Flutter Shares in uncertificated form, as well as the process for converting certificated shares into uncertificated shares, can be found on Flutter's website at https://www.flutter.com/investors/corporate-transactions/ and then select "Stars Group Merger".

Former shareholders of Stars with questions on the settlement process may contact Flutter's Information Agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

For queries relating to the submission of Letters of Transmittal, former shareholders of Stars may also contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 (within North America); 514-982-7555 (International), or by e-mail at corporateactions@computershare.com.

