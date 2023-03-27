Sky Zone To Bring Active Play To Highlands Ranch, Colorado

The Most Innovative Indoor Active Entertainment Experience To Open a Sixth Colorado Park

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it is set to open a new location in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Upon opening, this will be the sixth Sky Zone park in the state and will be opened by husband-and-wife franchisee team, Nick and Lisa Nettleton.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"As long-time fans of Sky Zone, we jumped at the opportunity to open a franchise as it perfectly aligns our values as a place for families to come and have fun together," said franchisees Nick and Lisa Nettleton. "It was important for us to find an organization with a clear path to profitability as well as a strong infrastructure of franchisee support. We are excited to introduce Highlands Ranch families to Sky Zone and show them why we're the best option for parties, play dates, and so much more."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and access to members-only events.

"As we close the first quarter of 2023, we're pleased to see steady interest from potential franchisees looking to invest in active entertainment," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development. "We're thrilled to have the Nettletons join our network as Sky Zone experiences one of the company's most exciting growth periods."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com .

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 350,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone