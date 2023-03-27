Sherrese Clarke Soares's HarbourView Equity Partners Announces Investment in MACRO

NEWARK, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners, the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, has made its first major investment in the film and TV space, announcing its investment in MACRO, the multi-platform media company, founded by Charles D. King.

The deal brings together two of the most respected minority led businesses in the world of entertainment, with like-minded leaders in Soares and King who share a vision of diversification and authenticity in content.

Harbourview's investment is part of a new $90+ million minority investment in MACRO, which plans to use the new invested capital to scale and expand operations across its existing business verticals, as well as invest in key organic and inorganic growth initiatives to diversify its revenue streams and reinforce the company's core lines of business.

"At HarbourView, we believe that content has the extraordinary power to influence the world," said Sherrese Clarke Soares, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. "The MACRO team has built a team that understands how to build enterprise value while shaping culture on a global level and is a perfect fit for our vision of the next generation of multiplatform media companies. By introducing new images, ideas and paradigms that reflect the dynamic world in which we live, MACRO is uniquely positioned to bridge the $15bn+ equity gap in Hollywood by creating culturally authentic and socially relevant content."

"I could not be more excited to partner with Sherrese and HarbourView Equity Partners," said Charles D. King, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MACRO. "Sherrese is a trailblazing business leader and investor whose expertise and impressive track record will be immensely additive as we continue to scale MACRO on a global level. The synergy between the investment strategy of Harbourview and what we are building at MACRO will enable us collectively to optimize opportunities at the nexus of entertainment, culture and content."

HarbourView Equity Partners is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The company has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 40 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~17,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Prior to founding HarbourView, Clarke Soares founded Tempo Music, after spending over 15 years at Morgan Stanley in various capacities including overseeing the management of $85bn of credit.

HarbourView Equity Partners was represented on the deal by Sidley Austin LLP.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

