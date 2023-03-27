Grubhub and Transact Campus Expand Partnership with First-of-Its-Kind Integrated Mobile Ordering Solution

Students on Transact-enabled campuses can order from off-campus restaurants through the Grubhub Marketplace using their campus card

CHICAGO and PHOENIX, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading food ordering and delivery marketplace, and Transact Campus "Transact," the award-winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced a partnership to integrate Grubhub's Marketplace into Transact Mobile Ordering, a robust mobile-first application with capabilities for food ordering, pickup and delivery. This first-of-its-kind integration enables students at campuses where Transact's mobile app is enabled to order from on- and off-campus restaurants via Grubhub's restaurant network using their campus card for a seamless ordering experience.

Through this integration, students expand their dining options by toggling between on- and off-campus restaurants, all within the Transact Mobile Ordering app. When students select the off-campus option, they will see available Grubhub restaurants for pickup or delivery and pay for meals using their campus card where applicable. Students will be able to access Grubhub's entire network of more than 365,000 restaurants nationwide and place orders no matter where they are. The integration will also support local restaurants by providing them with a new channel to market their business and generate more orders from the campus community.

"This integration is a major win for everyone involved and a big step forward to provide a more holistic dining experience for students," said Geoff Ellis, vice president strategic partnerships and business development at Grubhub. "Transact's technology-first solutions complement our Grubhub Marketplace offering and together, we're empowering students to have more dining choices. Campus environments are ripe for innovation, and we're looking forward to working with Transact to bring even more value to students, administrators and restaurants in communities across the country, while growing our campus and diner network."

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Grubhub and offer even more ways for students to have cashless options and expanded meal choices," said Laura Newell-McLaughlin, executive vice president and general manager, integrated payments, and campus commerce at Transact. "We're continuously looking for ways to enhance the offerings in our mobile ordering platform and partnering with Grubhub to provide students with additional off-campus dining options makes our service even more seamless."

This ordering method will be available to students in the coming months. The integration builds on Grubhub and Transact's existing relationship, which allows hundreds of thousands of students in Transact's CampusCash program across hundreds of campuses to use their student ID cards for cashless payments at university-approved off-campus merchants.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact's offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,850 client institutions. Its fintech solutions facilitate $49 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 160 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $293 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

