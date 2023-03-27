CSL Opens New, State-of-the-Art Vaccine Research and Development Facility in Waltham, Massachusetts

The site will support CSL's growing R&D portfolio, accelerating the development of next-generation mRNA technology for vaccines

WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology leader CSL (ASX: CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) today celebrated the official opening of the company's new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) center in Waltham, Massachusetts. The custom-built facility is approximately 140,000 square feet with 54,000 square feet of lab space, including the first biosafety level 3 laboratory (BSL-3) in Waltham. The site will serve as CSL's central hub for current and future vaccine design.

"CSL's growing R&D presence in Waltham is the latest example of our investment in our future – which includes advancing our growing capabilities in disruptive technologies like next-generation mRNA," said Jon Edelman, Senior Vice President of the CSL Vaccines Innovation Unit. "At this site, we aim to develop the vaccines that will help protect the public in the decades ahead and facilitate collaboration with local partners to drive our next wave of innovation."

CSL's global Research and Development organization has more than 2,000 employees in ten countries around the world, contributing to a robust and promising pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates. In addition to Waltham, Massachusetts, the company has an R&D presence in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Pasadena, California; Melbourne, Australia; Bern, Switzerland; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Marburg, Germany – helping to create an integrated global organization that can conveniently collaborate with institutions everywhere and offer access to professional development opportunities and enhancing external innovation.

"The Waltham site's location and our investment in this world-class facility will provide our talented people with the ideal environment to deliver the breakthroughs that CSL aims to achieve," said Ethan Settembre, Ph.D., Vice President, Research, CSL Vaccines Innovation Unit and site head for this facility. "We are also excited that this location provides an opportunity for our scientists to collaborate closely with industry and academic partners, allowing greater access to ongoing innovation and talent."

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies.

Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com.

