Trimble Joins ResponsibleSteel to Further Sustainability Efforts in the Steel Industry

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it has joined ResponsibleSteel, an independent, non-profit organization that is the steel industry's first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. The steel industry, as one of the largest industrial emitters of CO2, is taking an industry-wide approach to ensure that steel is responsibly sourced and produced.

Trimble’s Tekla software is one of the construction industry’s most widely used software product suites for the design, engineering, fabrication and detailing of steel structures. (PRNewswire)

Trimble is also the first Building Information Modeling (BIM) software technology provider to join the ResponsibleSteel initiative. Trimble's Tekla® software is one of the construction industry's most widely used software product suites for the design, engineering, fabrication and detailing of steel structures.

With owners and operators of both building and infrastructure assets increasingly expecting their construction partners to choose sustainably sourced materials, there is a growing opportunity and urgency for the steel industry to minimize its environmental impact. With Trimble's Tekla software solutions, engineering, detailing and construction firms and fabrication workshops can more effectively calculate and plan the use of steel in steel structures and in steel reinforcement in concrete structures.

Tekla's Embodied Carbon Calculator enables designers and detailers to assess the potential environmental implications of designs to quickly compare various structural options' carbon impact. Additionally, a plugin to Tekla Structures enables the upload of material quantities in a design to One Click LCA, a lifecycle assessment software that helps users calculate and reduce the environmental impacts of their designs.

"Thanks to its industry-wide nature, ResponsibleSteel has the ability to bring about impactful change to the way steel is created, sold, sourced and applied," said Päivi Puntila, director, Business Development and Sustainability Lead for the Structures Division at Trimble. "As one of the key players in design software for steel structures, Trimble solutions have contributed to making construction more sustainable by raising efficiencies, helping avoid waste during construction, and enabling data reporting on the climate impact of projects. Our membership of ResponsibleSteel is further proof of our commitment to helping protect and build a better world to drive a sustainable future."

Annie Heaton, ResponsibleSteel's CEO, commented, "As the only global multi-stakeholder initiative for the responsible production of steel, we have created a platform where companies from across the steel value chain can come together to learn and work together to shape the future of the industry. Trimble, as a leading software supplier for the construction industry working to improve productivity, safety, transparency, and sustainability, will be a valuable addition to the ResponsibleSteel membership community. Buildings and construction make up around 39 percent of global carbon emissions, 11 percent of which is from construction and the manufacture of building materials such as steel. Tekla software allows engineers to measure and compare the carbon footprint of different structural designs, helping to reduce their environmental impact."

"Companies, through industry associations, are uniting to advance sustainability to empower collective action. Associations provide opportunities to share best practices, collaborate on challenges important in their industries and set standards on GHG emission and the sourcing of input materials," said Dietmar Grimm, vice president, Trimble Corporate Strategy and Sustainability. "By aligning with ResponsibleSteel, Trimble and Trimble technologies can play an important role in helping to drive the production and use of low-carbon steel as well as help position the construction industry as a sustainability innovator."

In 2022, Trimble received approval for its emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, joining a growing number of companies taking urgent action on climate change. Trimble has also joined forces with other companies and climate leaders in the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, the We Mean Business Coalition and the Race to Zero Campaign.

About ResponsibleSteel

ResponsibleSteel's purpose is to maximize steel's contribution to a sustainable world. It aims to be a driving force in the socially and environmentally responsible production of net-zero carbon steel, globally. For that mission, it has developed an independent certification standard and program via a process that aims to align with the ISEAL Codes of Good Practice. Businesses from every part of the steel supply chain, civil society groups, associations, and other organizations with an interest in a sustainable steel industry from anywhere in the world are welcome to join. For more information on ResponsibleSteel, visit: www.responsiblesteel.org.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

