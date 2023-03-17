GAIMIN implements Web3 Game Launcher into its platform.

ZUG, Switzerland, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, today announces an extension to its gaming platform to incorporate Web3 games and extend the rewards a gamer can receive through playing these games.

Gaimin's Web3 Game Launcher (CNW Group/Gaimin) (PRNewswire)

Through GAIMIN's games launching platform, game developers can launch their Web3 games to a motivated gaming community, eager to play new games and incentivized to maintain their participation through an ability to increase their passive reward generation which can be converted to enhance their gameplay experience.

The growth of blockchain technology and its expansion into the gaming industry is a key focus for GAIMIN. Targeting gamers to download its app and passively earn rewards which can be used for Web3 gameplay, GAIMIN provides game developers with an active community of gamers keen to play new Web3 enabled games and develop their game playing skills.

GAIMIN's games launcher provides a repository of Web3 games which utilise blockchain technologies, such as smart contracts and NFTs to enhance and improve gameplay and ensure a gamer's investment in their gaming is owned rather than being consumed and retained within individual games.

GAIMIN's platform provides gamers with the opportunity to generate passive rewards which can be converted into gaming assets. Such rewards come from the monetization of a gamers PC through gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ), a decentralised, data processing network generating revenue from the delivery of data processing services, such as video rendering and powering blockchain computations. Gamers earn supplementary rewards, such as GMRX, in-game NFTs or Gaimin Gladiators collectable NFTs ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) from watching streamers stream their gameplay or by just running the app.

To support the developer community, and facilitate the incorporation of Web3 technology into games, GAIMIN has released GAIMCRAFT API and SDK - a development solution to implement Web3 blockchain technology, including blockchain wallet functionality, smart contracts and NFTs into a game. Currently supporting the EPIC/Unreal game development engine, GAIMCRAFT will be extended to support other game development engines over the coming months.

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin.gg ) stated, "The addition of games launching functionality into our platform provides the next level gaming experience for gamers and game developers. Integrating Web3 functionality and services enables gamers to benefit from the technology, for example, retaining their gaming investment from in-game asset purchases, and enhancing their ownership through the ability to rent, sell and auction these assets, controlled through smart contract technology."

Andrew Faridani, CMO for GAIMIN commented, "The inclusion of games launching functionality within the platform delivers a true gaming experience for gamers. Not only will they benefit from the passive reward generation features of the platform, they will be able to communicate with a like-minded community of gamers, all participating in the GAIMIN platform and generating their own passive rewards."

Martin added, "The GAIMIN games launcher will be a fully functional gaming platform allowing gamers to access the latest games, search for games in different genres and play games to develop their skills. Blockchain wallet integration will allow gamers to transact both external and internal to the game, buying, selling and renting NFTs controlled through smart contracts, managing blockchain based assets. Games will launch directly from the platform, enabling GAIMIN to reward users through the platform for their participation. The platform will provide community support and community building features, such as chat forums, leaderboards and streaming services."

Over the coming months, the platform will be extending the range and number of games available for launching and implementing more functionality and services to passively generate gameplay rewards.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io

To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gaimin