EMS Sponsors the Center of Excellence in Polytrauma

EMS Partners with the Alliance for Innovation to support transport, scalable training, and delivery of rehabilitation, telehealth and PTSD services for Ukrainian trauma patients.

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions, the industry leader in healthcare education solutions, announces sponsorship of the Alliance for Innovation's Center of Excellence for Polytrauma. The Center will focus on three core humanitarian missions designed to address the most acute trauma treatment needs of soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict. First – provide prosthetics for wounded and amputee soldiers, paired with critical rehabilitation and mental health services. Second – establish the core logistics and protocols for the safe and efficient transport of patients across the Ukrainian-Polish border. Third – develop protocols and processes to facilitate the safe transport of patients back across the border, supplemented with an affordable and scalable training plan to develop clinicians and deliver telehealth services. Combined, the three mission areas will ease acute needs and accelerate the number in qualified in-country clinical professionals to provide ongoing acute trauma care.

EMS sponsors Center of Excellence for Polytrauma to support acute combat trauma treatment for Ukraine warfighers.

"Globally – we have a critical shortfall in skilled clinicians - across all disciplines," said Matt Merino, CEO of EMS. He continued, "The patient need in Ukraine is staggering. There are less 50 skilled trauma surgeons across the entire region. We are pleased to have the opportunity to contribute both support and technology to drive a solution."

The Alliance for Innovation will kick off their mission with a major fundraising event, Chopin – The Space Concert on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. The Center for Excellence in Polytrauma is a joint initiative involving multiple public and private partners including the Medical Society of Virginia, The National Center for PTSD, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Baylor College of Medicine.

About EMS:

Celebrating 30 years of innovation, Education Management Solutions (EMS) is a pioneer in simulation and competency-based learning for healthcare education and training. EMS provides turnkey education solutions, program management, design, installation, and 24/7 customer support for hundreds of universities, colleges, and healthcare systems worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE Education Management Solutions