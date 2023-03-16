The Vonage Foundation Partners with Girls Who Code to Expand Opportunities in Tech

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that the company has partnered with Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in tech. The Vonage Foundation will support Girls Who Code through sponsorship of its Summer Immersion Program 2023, which is focused on building tomorrow's diverse tech workforce through education.

The Vonage Foundation is focused on the power of communications and connectivity to bridge the digital divide.

The two-week Summer Immersion Program provides free, virtual opportunities for students in 9th through 12th grade and is a vital part of Girls Who Code's continuous efforts to make coding education accessible and flexible for students of all backgrounds, including those from historically underrepresented groups in Black, Latinx, and low-income communities. The program provides opportunities for young people to expand their technical knowledge and learn more about the computer science field through curriculum tracks that include Game Design, Web Development and Data Science.

"Our flagship Summer Programs have historically been a huge stepping stone for our students and have turned their early interest in computer science into lifelong curiosity and even careers. Last year, we served over 7,000 students across our summer programs alone," said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "We're grateful for the support from our partners, like Vonage, as we continue to expand our reach. Our curriculum must reflect the immense possibilities that exist within a tech career, so students know that there is room for their passions in tech and that they have the resources to discover new ones."

The Vonage Foundation supports global initiatives dedicated to bringing technology access to communities through partnerships, charitable contributions and donations of services for nonprofits. The core of this mission focuses on the advancement of global connectivity - bringing people and technology together for the greater good.

By partnering with organizations like Girls Who Code, Vonage is working to bridge the digital divide by using technology to unlock creative minds and open doors to pathways into a STEM career.

"We are excited to stand alongside Girls Who Code in this mission to ensure young girls today have the opportunities to chart a course for the future through a career in tech," said Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer for Vonage. "Women are vital to the sustainable future of our industry. Through the work of The Vonage Foundation, and partnerships like this, we at Vonage are channeling our passion for education, innovation and the power of communications to provide greater access to technology resources for all."

About The Vonage Foundation

The Vonage Foundation is focused on the power of communications and connectivity to bridge the digital divide by using technology to unlock innovation and drive creative minds with grants for curriculum, research, technical advancements, knowledge sharing and financial support, aiming to make the world we live in a vibrant interconnected community by ensuring a digital-first future is possible today.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has served 500,000 students through in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2022 was named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For.

