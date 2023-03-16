SAFe® 6.0 and SAFe® Studio Platform: Changing the Way Enterprises Achieve Business Agility

Two major releases from Scaled Agile, Inc. enable enterprises to manage organizational change, accelerate the flow of value, integrate complex technologies, and empower teams to excel in their roles

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, today announced two new flagship products: SAFe® 6.0 and SAFe® Studio. SAFe 6.0 is the latest version of the Scaled Agile Framework®, courses, certifications, toolkits, and online learning. SAFe Studio is the new platform where SAFe professionals can learn, practice, and manage SAFe.

SAFe 6.0 represents a significant advance in how enterprises achieve the benefits of business agility.

"SAFe has become the world standard for enterprises to achieve business agility at scale. We take this responsibility seriously, continually investing in evolving SAFe to support and enable the latest technology and business trends. These new releases represent a significant advance in how enterprises integrate SAFe practices in day-to-day work, make the change stick, and achieve the benefits of true business agility," said Scaled Agile's CEO, Chris James.

SAFe® 6.0

Scaled Agile Framework®

In this newest version of the Framework, the guidance for addressing the most critical challenges organizations face has been evolved in these key areas:

Accelerating value flow for teams, Agile Release Trains (ARTs), Solution Trains, and portfolios with eight new flow accelerators

Enabling enterprises with the business and technology patterns needed to expand SAFe across the organization with guidance for Agile executive teams, business-enabled ARTs, and Agile business functions

Evolved responsibilities and collaborations for key SAFe roles, reflecting their importance in an Agile business environment

Accelerating the adoption of the latest technologies through guidance for developing AI, big data, and cloud capabilities

Delivering better outcomes with expanded guidance on OKRs and improved tools for measuring competency and flow

"Central to this evolution of SAFe is a deeper understanding of flow," said SAFe's creator and Chief Methodologist, Dean Leffingwell. "With our ability to measure flow, we have a new and quantitative basis to understand what's happening, how things are working, and what we can do to improve."

Andrew Sales, also a chief methodologist, comments, "This may be the greatest breakthrough in SAFe, and our industries' understanding of how to measure and improve what was formerly intangible and immeasurable."

Learning and Practice Resources

These latest success patterns are reflected in updates to SAFe courseware, online learning, and practice resources, which are all available in SAFe Studio. Leading SAFe®, one of Scaled Agile's most popular courses, is now available in languages including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, with an ambitious and ongoing localization roadmap for learning and practice resources.

SAFe® Studio Platform

Built with the enterprise in mind, SAFe Studio is the evolution of the subscription-based platform that empowers SAFe professionals to learn, practice, and manage SAFe. It is designed to manage organizational change—translating SAFe guidance into execution, helping employees adopt and excel in a different way of working, and achieving all of this across the enterprise throughout all business units.

The new SAFe Studio will support trainers and coaches, teams, individuals, and Scaled Agile Partners with the most important SAFe learning and practices:

On-demand learning options with self-guided learning modules and practical takeaways

Curated tools and content playlists based on employee interests and roles

Enterprise-centric tools to manage and improve SAFe practices

Growth recommendation integration to track progress

Content localization for a global workforce

Improved partner finder—now categorized by the five key capabilities most valued by enterprises—to select from more than 500 global Scaled Agile Partners

"The concept of SAFe Studio is a substantial step forward in how teams and enterprises will leverage and practice SAFe," said Inbar Oren, Scaled Agile's chief product officer. "Today's launch begins the journey of our commitment to deliver a world-class enterprise-grade platform that utilizes advanced technologies to better enable businesses and government agencies to quickly adapt to shifts in fast-moving markets."

Learn more at scaledagile.com/2023-march-launch-details .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

