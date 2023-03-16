PROFESSIONAL GOLF COMMUNITY JOINS TOGETHER WITH LAURIE WEISKOPF IN HONOR OF HER LATE HUSBAND, TOM WEISKOPF, TO RAISE MONEY FOR PANCAN PURPLESTRIDE - THE WALK TO END PANCREATIC CANCER

Team "Weiskopf's Warriors" is Supported by Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Aims to Raise Money to Advance Progress Against the Disease that Took Her Husband in 2022

Join Her Team or Make a Donation HERE Today

PanCAN PurpleStride Takes Place in 60 Communities Nationwide on April 29, 2023 –

Learn More and Register HERE

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) announced " Weiskopf's Warriors ," a team created by Laurie Weiskopf in honor of her late husband, professional golfer, Tom Weiskopf, for PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. Tom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late 2020 and passed from the disease in August 2022. Tom played on the PGA Tour, the Champions Tour and designed 70 golf courses around the world. Coming together in memory of Tom and joining his wife Laurie are professional golfers Gary Player who list his wife, Vivienne, to the disease and Barbara and Jack Nicklaus whose father, Charlie, passed from pancreatic cancer.

"Weiskopf's Warriors" goal is to raise at least $50,000 for PanCAN in Tom's memory and the team will be walking on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at PurpleStride Phoenix, taking place at Salt River Fields.

"Tom brought joy, warmth, love and wit to everyone who knew him. He was a consummate competitor who fought pancreatic cancer with the same commitment that he drove every fairway and green," said Laurie Weiskopf. "I formed the Weiskopf's Warriors PurpleStride team to help accelerate progress against pancreatic cancer – and pay tribute to Tom's incredible legacy. With every dollar we raise, more patients can benefit from PanCAN's free, one-on-one support, and personalized resources that can make a real difference in their lives."

PanCAN PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises funds to fuel its mission and the dollars raised change the lives of people facing pancreatic cancer and advance progress against the disease. City by city, supporters will walk the nation in solidarity on Saturday, April 29, 2023 to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. This year's goal is to raise $19 million in nearly 60 communities nationwide. Approximately 70,000 participants are expected to come together in person, and anyone can register to participate for free at www.purplestride.org .

"We are so grateful to Laurie and everyone who is participating in PanCAN PurpleStride. Their efforts are making a difference," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA , president and CEO of PanCAN. "PanCAN PurpleStride gives everyone affected by this disease the opportunity to make an impact through greater awareness and fundraising."

Progress is being made. In January, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer reached a new all-time high of 12%, an increase of one percentage point from last year. This is the first time since 2017 that the survival rate has increased two consecutive years, a promising upward trend in the fight against this tough disease. However, pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. and is on track to become the second leading cause.

Other notable individuals who have passed in recent years from the disease include "JEOPARDY!" host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

To find and register for a PanCAN PurpleStride event in your community, visit www.purplestride.org . Those who are unable to attend an event locally can still participate by joining the nationwide event, PurpleStride USA , and registering for free.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive. For 18 years in a row, PanCAN has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator – the highest rating an organization can receive. This rating designates PanCAN as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating strong financial health, ongoing accountability and transparency.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve outcomes for today’s patients and those diagnosed in the future. (PRNewsfoto/Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) (PRNewswire)

