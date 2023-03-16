Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 12.6% year over year to RMB3,212.7 million (US$465.8 million*) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.0 million (US$57.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,242.7 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB487.9 million (US$70.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, from RMB280.9 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.01 (US$0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB21.50 in the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.46 (US$0.36) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.38 in the same period of 2021.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 94.6 million in December 2022, compared to 114.1 million in December 2021. MAU on Tantan application were 18.4 million in December 2022, compared to 27.0 million in December 2021.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 8.9 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.7 million paying users for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.5 million from the year ago period.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased 12.8% year over year to RMB12,704.2 million (US$1,841.9 million) for the full year of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,484.3 million (US$215.2 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,913.7 million during the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,885.8 million (US$273.4 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB2,037.1 million during the same period of 2021.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.31 (US$1.06) for the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB14.40 during the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.20 (US$1.33) for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB9.56 during the same period of 2021.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"2022 was an extremely challenging year. I am pleased to see that our team withstood external pressures by timely adjusting strategic priorities and corresponding execution plans with flexible product and operational measures." Commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Despite the challenges, we delivered solid financial results for shareholders, enabling us to conclude the year on a satisfactory note."

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,212.7 million (US$465.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.6% from RMB3,674.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,724.2 million (US$250.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 19.8% from RMB2,148.8 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to pressure on Momo application caused by COVID related factors and regulatory changes, and to a lesser extent, the negative impact of COVID infection surge and reduction of channel investments on Tantan's MAU and paying conversion.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,449.5 million (US$210.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1.8% from RMB1,475.7 million during the same period of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the negative impact of COVID to the virtual gift business on the Momo application, and the decrease in Tantan's value-added service due to the surge in COVID infections as well as channel investment reduction, which put pressure on user traffic and paying conversion. The decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB32.9 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 29.8% from RMB25.4 million during the same period of 2021. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was due to the increased demand from brand marketers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 72.4% from RMB19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the Company's strategic decision to pivot away from game distribution business.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,235.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB2,865.8 million (US$415.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the growth of value-added service business. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB437.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB346.7 million (US$50.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to the negative impact of COVID and the reduction of channel investments on Tantan's user growth and paying conversion.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,738.3 million (US$397.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 64.6% from RMB7,729.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) an impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets amounting to RMB4,397.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; (b) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy; (c) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and Tantan's live video service, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service; (d) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs since the beginning of the year and the decreased fair value of newly granted share options.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,648.3 million (US$384.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.4% from RMB3,205.8 million during the same period of 2021.

Other operating (loss) income, net

Other operating loss was RMB65.2 million (US$9.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income of RMB38.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The other operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly included a contingent loss of RMB92.9 million (US$13.5 million) related to an ongoing investigation of the alleged illegal activity on the source of the funding consumed on Momo's platform.

Income (loss) from operations

Income from operations was RMB409.2 million (US$59.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB4,016.6 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB435.8 million (US$63.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB549.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB21.7 million (US$3.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB162.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB499.2 million (US$72.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB507.0 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB519.2 million (US$75.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB658.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB296.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the fact that in the fourth quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the fourth quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), because we planned to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand for US dollars in business operations, payments of dividends and debts, potential investments, share repurchase plan, etc., and in the fourth quarter of 2021, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million on undistributed earnings generated in the full year of 2021 by WFOE.

Net income (loss)

Net income was RMB397.0 million (US$57.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,244.0 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB397.1 million (US$57.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB306.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB147.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB487.0 million (US$70.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB279.6 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB480.5 million (US$69.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which increased from RMB415.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB11.3 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB129.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.0 million (US$57.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,242.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB487.9 million (US$70.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB280.9 million during the same period of 2021.

Net income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.01 (US$0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB21.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.46 (US$0.36) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.38 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,398.8 million (US$1,942.7 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a number of cash outflow items, including our cash dividend payment of RMB841.0 million (US$121.9 million) to shareholders; an aggregate payment of RMB2,137.0 million (US$309.8 million) for the repurchase of the company's convertible notes; an aggregate payment of RMB392.4 million (US$56.9 million) in relation to the share repurchase program; and RMB360.0 million (US$52.2 million) payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate cash from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity during 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB538.7 million (US$78.1 million), compared to RMB665.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2022 were RMB12,704.2 million (US$1,841.9 million), a decrease of 12.8% from RMB14,575.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,484.3 million (US$215.2 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,913.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,885.8 million (US$273.4 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,037.1 million during the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.31 (US$1.06) during the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB14.40 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.20 (US$1.33) during the full year of 2022, compared to RMB9.56 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,226.9 million (US$177.9 million) during the full year of 2022, compared to RMB1,559.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Recent Development

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Hello Group's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.72 per ADS, or US$0.36 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 27, 2023. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$137 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Appointment of New Director and Chief Operating Officer

The board of directors has appointed Ms. Sichuan Zhang as a director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective March 16, 2023.

Ms. Sichuan Zhang previously served as our director from April 2012 to November 2017. Ms. Zhang founded PUPUPULA, a children's furniture and design company, in 2017, and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 2022. Ms. Zhang first joined the Company in July 2011 and was responsible for product design, then marketing strategies and executions. Prior to joining our company, from June 2009 to February 2011, she co-founded 4 Degrees Motion Design, an advertising design firm. She was an art director of Modern Media, a Chinese media company, from January 2009 to May 2009, a senior designer of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) from January 2008 to January 2009, and a web designer of NetEase, Inc. from March 2006 to April 2007. Ms. Zhang received her bachelor's degree in South China Normal University in 2005. Ms. Zhang is the spouse of Mr. Yan Tang, our co-founder, chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of March 16, 2023, the Company has repurchased 12.0 million ADSs for US$56.7 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.71 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.65 billion to RMB2.75 billion, representing a decrease of 15.8% to 12.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 16, 2023).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029147-tf6dtf.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through March 23, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong:      800-930-639

Passcode:        10029147

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@hellogroup.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth.  Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors.  For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)








Three months


Year


Ended December 31


Ended December 31



2021


2022


2022


2021


2022


2022



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues:













Live video service

2,148,785


1,724,228


249,990


8,378,945


6,510,460


943,928


Value-added service

1,475,733


1,449,537


210,164


5,971,792


6,007,018


870,936


Mobile marketing

25,369


32,927


4,774


159,010


124,956


18,117


Mobile games

19,294


5,316


771


47,712


55,732


8,080


Other services

5,048


650


93


18,260


6,006


871


Total net revenues

3,674,229


3,212,658


465,792


14,575,719


12,704,172


1,841,932


Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(2,191,520)


(1,916,050)


(277,801)


(8,383,431)


(7,421,419)


(1,076,005)


Research and development

(316,024)


(272,657)


(39,532)


(1,131,781)


(1,006,219)


(145,888)


Sales and marketing

(659,604)


(407,075)


(59,020)


(2,604,309)


(2,073,617)


(300,646)


General and administrative

(165,257)


(142,492)


(20,659)


(624,700)


(596,006)


(86,413)


Impairment loss on goodwill and
  intangible assets

(4,397,012)


-


-


(4,397,012)


-


-


Total cost and expenses

(7,729,417)


(2,738,274)


(397,012)


(17,141,233)


(11,097,261)


(1,608,952)


Other operating income (loss), net

38,558


(65,158)


(9,447)


175,947


20,632


2,991


(Loss) income from operations

(4,016,630)


409,226


59,333


(2,389,567)


1,627,543


235,971


Interest income

99,573


88,118


12,776


384,279


368,879


53,482


Interest expense

(18,444)


(10,955)


(1,588)


(73,776)


(83,530)


(12,111)


Other gain or loss, net

2,000


-


-


(16,000)


118,325


17,156


(Loss) income before income
    tax and share of income on
    equity method investments

(3,933,501)


486,389


70,521


(2,095,064)


2,031,217


294,498


Income tax expenses

(296,491)


(109,421)


(15,865)


(822,556)


(562,281)


(81,523)


(Loss) income before share of
    income on equity method
    investments

(4,229,992)


376,968


54,656


(2,917,620)


1,468,936


212,975


Share of (loss) income on equity
    method investments

(14,045)


20,040


2,906


(8,084)


11,073


1,605


Net (loss) income

(4,244,037)


397,008


57,562


(2,925,704)


1,480,009


214,580


Less: net loss attributable to non-
    controlling interest

(1,319)


(986)


(143)


(11,996)


(4,274)


(620)


Net (loss) income attributable to
    the shareholders of Hello
    Group Inc.

(4,242,718)


397,994


57,705


(2,913,708)


1,484,283


215,200


 

Net (loss) income per share
    attributable to ordinary
    shareholders













Basic

(10.75)


1.05


0.15


(7.20)


3.80


0.55


Diluted

(10.75)


1.01


0.15


(7.20)


3.65


0.53


Weighted average shares used in
    calculating net (loss) income per
    ordinary share













Basic

394,694,993


377,841,986


377,841,986


404,701,910


390,176,367


390,176,367


Diluted

394,694,993


406,152,757


406,152,757


404,701,910


423,810,279


423,810,279


Hello Group Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)














Three months


Year


Ended December 31


Ended December 31



2021


2022


2022


2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net (loss) income

(4,244,037)


397,008


57,562


(2,925,704)


1,480,009


214,580

Other comprehensive (loss)
    income, net of tax:












Foreign currency translation
   adjustment

(7,331)


54,041


7,835


(39,161)


(274,791)


(39,841)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(4,251,368)


451,049


65,397


(2,964,865)


1,205,218


174,739

Less: comprehensive (loss)
    income attributed to the non-
    controlling interest

(3,280)


(7,154)


(1,037)


(16,603)


10,556


1,530

Comprehensive (loss) income
    attributable to Hello Group
    Inc.

(4,248,088)


458,203


66,434


(2,948,262)


1,194,662


173,209





















Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)








December 31


December 31


December 31


2021


2022


2022

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

5,570,563


5,018,129


727,560

Short-term deposits

2,860,000


5,300,000


768,428

Restricted cash

-


97,706


14,166

Short-term investments

-


300,240


43,531

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,127 and
   RMB5,870 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively

205,225


188,711


27,361

Amounts due from related parties

-


55


8

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

775,072


819,706


118,846

Total current assets

9,410,860


11,724,547


1,699,900

Long-term deposits

7,200,000


2,600,000


376,965

Long-term restricted cash

76,471


82,766


12,000

Right-of-use assets, net

257,934


115,520


16,749

Property and equipment, net

180,664


172,984


25,080

Intangible assets, net

27,320


22,203


3,219

Rental deposits

19,204


20,737


3,007

Long-term investments

820,006


893,988


129,616

Other non-current assets

83,930


162,499


23,560

Deferred tax assets

34,849


34,343


4,979

Total assets

18,111,238


15,829,587


2,295,075

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

726,207


617,022


89,460

Deferred revenue

539,967


484,775


70,286

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

911,050


797,504


115,627

Amounts due to related parties

5,016


9,178


1,331

Lease liabilities due within one year

162,950


88,352


12,810

Income tax payable

125,773


68,765


9,970

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

44,802


26,483


3,840

Convertible Senior Notes-current

-


2,646,168


383,658

Total current liabilities

2,515,765


4,738,247


686,982

Deferred tax liabilities

213,384


22,011


3,191

Convertible senior notes

4,565,292


-


-

Lease liabilities

103,105


33,281


4,825

Other non-current liabilities

128,095


105,410


15,283

Total liabilities

7,525,641


4,898,949


710,281

Shareholder's equity (i)

10,585,597


10,930,638


1,584,794

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

18,111,238


15,829,587


2,295,075


(i): As of December 31, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 376,971,336.

Hello Group Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months


Year



Ended December 31


Ended December 31



2021


2022


2022


2021


2022


2022



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net (loss) income

(4,244,037)


397,008


57,562


(2,925,704)


1,480,009


214,580


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment

34,226


23,908


3,466


155,537


107,015


15,516


Amortization of intangible assets

1,279


1,279


185


109,062


5,116


742


Share-based compensation

126,576


89,944


13,040


475,771


401,484


58,209


Share of loss (income) on equity method
    investments

14,045


(20,040)


(2,906)


8,084


(11,073)


(1,605)


Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets

4,397,012


-


-


4,397,012


-


-


Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes

-


-


-


-


(129,575)


(18,787)


Gain or loss on long-term investments

(2,000)


-


-


16,000


11,250


1,631


Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-


-


-


(15,526)


-


-


Cash received on distributions from equity method
    investments

-


-


-


-


1,708


248


Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

(36)


4


1


1,236


(779)


(113)


Provision of losses on receivable and other assets

(505)


(75)


(11)


(263)


(528)


(77)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

13,984


4,643


673


(10,374)


20,338


2,949


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

52,504


(36,784)


(5,333)


(151,162)


(52,928)


(7,674)


Amounts due from related parties

-


(55)


(8)


-


(55)


(8)


Rental deposits

1,171


-


-


(343)


1,399


203


Deferred tax assets

(338)


1,493


216


(2,354)


507


74


Other non-current assets

42,125


(15,907)


(2,306)


34,075


60,913


8,832


Accounts payable

11,053


(8,992)


(1,304)


30,475


(115,384)


(16,729)


Income tax payable

(39,285)


(6,081)


(882)


(110,716)


(57,004)


(8,265)


Deferred revenue

9,652


17,504


2,538


35,106


(56,387)


(8,175)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

99,497


121,638


17,636


60,668


(182,708)


(26,490)


Amount due to related parties

(9,751)


(265)


(38)


(14,447)


4,162


603


Deferred tax liabilities

207,114


(15,367)


(2,228)


180,173


(187,119)


(27,130)


Share-based compensation liability

-


-


-


(678,153)


-


-


Other non-current liabilities

(48,777)


(15,159)


(2,198)


(34,959)


(73,470)


(10,652)


Net cash provided by operating activities

665,509


538,696


78,103


1,559,198


1,226,891


177,882


Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(19,201)


(10,053)


(1,458)


(95,323)


(80,445)


(11,663)


Payment for long-term investments

(115,052)


(15,000)


(2,175)


(415,052)


(70,343)


(10,199)


Purchase of short-term deposits

(400,000)


-


-


(4,976,688)


(1,700,000)


(246,477)


Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

3,550,000


1,700,000


246,477


9,667,570


5,410,000


784,376


Payment for short term investments

-


(300,000)


(43,496)


-


(300,000)


(43,496)


Cash received on investment income distribution

-


-


-


5,610


3,523


511


Cash of disposed subsidiaries

-


-


-


(8,750)


-


-


Cash received from sales of long-term investment

20,000


-


-


20,000


-


-


Purchase of long-term deposits

(1,600,000)


(200,000)


(28,997)


(1,850,000)


(2,750,000)


(398,713)


Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

200,000


-


-


200,000


1,200,000


173,984


Other investing activities

569


7


1


2,975


3,110


451


Net cash provided by investing activities

1,636,316


1,174,954


170,352


2,550,342


1,715,845


248,774


Cash flows from financing activities:













Deferred payment for business acquisition

(50)


-


-


(12,957)


(21,421)


(3,106)


Proceeds from exercise of share options

5


112


16


776


163


24


Payment in relation to the share repurchase program

-


(104,684)


(15,178)


(862,865)


(392,374)


(56,889)


Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

(5,070)


(1,076)


(156)


(59,120)


(40,943)


(5,936)


Dividends payment

-


-


-


(852,743)


(840,997)


(121,933)


Payment for redemption of convertible bonds

-


-


-


-


(2,136,987)


(309,834)


Net cash used in financing activities

(5,115)


(105,648)


(15,318)


(1,786,909)


(3,432,559)


(497,674)


Effect of exchange rate changes

(12,972)


(30,706)


(4,451)


(41,669)


41,390


6,001


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
    equivalents

2,283,738


1,577,296


228,686


2,280,962


(448,433)


(65,017)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
    beginning of period

3,363,296


3,621,305


525,040


3,366,072


5,647,034


818,743


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of
    period

5,647,034


5,198,601


753,726


5,647,034


5,198,601


753,726



















Hello Group Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures



(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)









1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.








Three months


Three months


Three months

Ended December 31, 2021


Ended December 31, 2022


Ended December 31, 2022


 

 

GAAP

RMB

Impairment loss
on goodwill and
intangible assets

 RMB

Share-based
compensation

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

RMB

Share-based
compensation

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

US$

Share-based
compensation

US$

Non-GAAP

US$

Cost of revenues

(2,191,520)

-

3,393

(2,188,127)


(1,916,050)

1,707

(1,914,343)


(277,801)

247

(277,554)

Research and
    development

(316,024)

-

36,303

(279,721)


(272,657)

22,145

(250,512)


(39,532)

3,211

(36,321)

Sales and marketing

(659,604)

-

11,024

(648,580)


(407,075)

8,480

(398,595)


(59,020)

1,229

(57,791)

General and
    administrative

(165,257)

-

75,856

(89,401)


(142,492)

57,612

(84,880)


(20,659)

8,353

(12,306)

Impairment loss on
    goodwill and
    intangible assets

(4,397,012)

4,397,012

-

-


-

-

-


-

-

-

Cost and operating
    expenses

(7,729,417)

4,397,012

126,576

(3,205,829)


(2,738,274)

89,944

(2,648,330)


(397,012)

13,040

(383,972)

(Loss) income from
    operations

(4,016,630)

4,397,012

126,576

506,958


409,226

89,944

499,170


59,333

13,040

72,373

Net (loss) income

attributable to Hello
    Group Inc.

(4,242,718)

4,397,012

126,576

280,870


397,994

89,944

487,938


57,705

13,040

70,745





















Hello Group Inc.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures




(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)










1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.









Year


Year


Year

Ended December 31, 2021


Ended December 31, 2022


Ended December 31, 2022


 

 

GAAP

RMB

Impairment
loss on
goodwill
and
intangible
assets

 RMB

Amortization of
intangible
assets from
business
acquisitions
RMB

Share-
based
compensation

RMB

Tax
impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

RMB

Share-
based
compensation

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB


GAAP

US$

Share-based
compensation

US$

Non-GAAP

US$

Cost of revenues

(8,383,431)

-

51,853

17,941

-

(8,313,637)


(7,421,419)

14,195

(7,407,224)


(1,076,005)

2,058

(1,073,947)

Research and
    development

(1,131,781)

-

3,660

139,571

-

(988,550)


(1,006,219)

88,797

(917,422)


(145,888)

12,874

(133,014)

Sales and
    marketing

(2,604,309)

-

48,491

70,821

-

(2,484,997)


(2,073,617)

38,432

(2,035,185)


(300,646)

5,572

(295,074)

General and
    administrative

(624,700)

-

-

247,438

-

(377,262)


(596,006)

260,060

(335,946)


(86,413)

37,705

(48,708)

Impairment loss on
    goodwill and
    intangible assets

(4,397,012)

4,397,012

-

-

-

-


-

-

-


-

-

-

Cost and
    operating
    expenses

(17,141,233)

4,397,012

104,004

475,771

-

(12,164,446)


(11,097,261)

401,484

(10,695,777)


(1,608,952)

58,209

(1,550,743)

(Loss) income from
    operations

(2,389,567)

4,397,012

104,004

475,771

-

2,587,220


1,627,543

401,484

2,029,027


235,971

58,209

294,180

Net (loss) income

attributable to
   Hello Group Inc.

(2,913,708)

4,397,012

104,004

475,771

(26,002)

2,037,077


1,484,283

401,484

1,885,767


215,200

58,209

273,409





















(ii)  Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.

Hello Group Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months


  Ended December 31, 2022



Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues:











Live video service

1,561,332


162,896


-


1,724,228


249,990


Value-added service

1,265,693


183,844


-


1,449,537


210,164


Mobile marketing

32,927


-


-


32,927


4,774


Mobile games

5,316


-


-


5,316


771


Other services

483


-


167


650


93


Total net revenues

2,865,751


346,740


167


3,212,658


465,792


Cost and expenses (iii):











Cost of revenues

(1,722,675)


(192,748)


(627)


(1,916,050)


(277,801)


Research and development

(200,740)


(71,917)


-


(272,657)


(39,532)


Sales and marketing

(307,166)


(98,209)


(1,700)


(407,075)


(59,020)


General and administrative

(131,844)


(7,899)


(2,749)


(142,492)


(20,659)


Total cost and expenses

(2,362,425)


(370,773)


(5,076)


(2,738,274)


(397,012)


Other operating (loss) income, net

(67,499)


2,339


2


(65,158)


(9,447)


Income (loss) from operations

435,827


(21,694)


(4,907)


409,226


59,333


Interest income

87,799


253


66


88,118


12,776


Interest expense

(10,955)


-


-


(10,955)


(1,588)


Income (loss) before income tax and
    share of income on equity method
    investments

512,671


(21,441)


(4,841)


486,389


70,521


Income tax (expenses) benefits

(135,602)


26,181


-


(109,421)


(15,865)


Income (loss) before share of income
    on equity method investments

377,069


4,740


(4,841)


376,968


54,656


Share of income on equity method
    investments

20,040


-


-


20,040


2,906


Net income (loss)

397,109


4,740


(4,841)


397,008


57,562













(iii)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:




Three months


Ended December 31, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

1,689


18


-


1,707


247

Research and development

15,907


6,238


-


22,145


3,211

Sales and marketing

8,473


7


-


8,480


1,229

General and administrative

57,350


262


-


57,612


8,353

Total cost and expenses

83,419


6,525


-


89,944


13,040

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months


Ended December 31, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

435,827


(21,694)


(4,907)


409,226


59,333

Share-based compensation

83,419


6,525


-


89,944


13,040

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

519,246


(15,169)


(4,907)


499,170


72,373











Net income (loss)

397,109


4,740


(4,841)


397,008


57,562

Share-based compensation

83,419


6,525


-


89,944


13,040

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

480,528


11,265


(4,841)


486,952


70,602


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months

  Ended December 31, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Unallocated[1]


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$[2]

Net revenues:







-





Live video service

1,947,958


200,827


-


-


2,148,785


337,191

Value-added service

1,239,351


236,382


-


-


1,475,733


231,575

Mobile marketing

25,369


-


-


-


25,369


3,981

Mobile games

19,294


-


-


-


19,294


3,028

Other services

3,667


-


1,381


-


5,048


792

Total net revenues

3,235,639


437,209


1,381


-


3,674,229


576,567

Cost and expenses (iv):












Cost of revenues

(1,962,718)


(228,290)


(512)


-


(2,191,520)


(343,897)

Research and development

(233,512)


(82,512)


-


-


(316,024)


(49,591)

Sales and marketing

(377,672)


(281,534)


(398)


-


(659,604)


(103,506)

General and administrative

(147,957)


(10,362)


(6,938)


-


(165,257)


(25,932)

Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible
   assets

-


-


-


(4,397,012)


(4,397,012)


(689,987)

Total cost and expenses

(2,721,859)


(602,698)


(7,848)


(4,397,012)


(7,729,417)


(1,212,913)

Other operating income

35,532


3,023


3


-


38,558


6,051

Income (loss) from operations

549,312


(162,466)


(6,464)


(4,397,012)


(4,016,630)


(630,295)

Interest income

99,399


139


35


-


99,573


15,625

Interest expense

(18,444)


-


-


-


(18,444)


(2,894)

Other gain or loss, net

2,000


-


-


-


2,000


314

Income (loss) before income tax and share
    of income on equity method investments

632,267


(162,327)


(6,429)


(4,397,012)


(3,933,501)


(617,250)

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(311,479)


14,988


-


-


(296,491)


(46,526)

Income (loss) before share of income on
    equity method investments

320,788


(147,339)


(6,429)


(4,397,012)


(4,229,992)


(663,776)

Share of loss on equity method investments

(14,045)


-


-


-


(14,045)


(2,204)

Net income (loss)

306,743


(147,339)


(6,429)


(4,397,012)


(4,244,037)


(665,980)


(iv)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


Three months


Ended December 31, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

2,729


664


-


3,393


532

Research and development

19,569


16,734


-


36,303


5,697

Sales and marketing

10,997


27


-


11,024


1,730

General and administrative

75,808


48


-


75,856


11,903

Total cost and expenses

109,103


17,473


-


126,576


19,862


[1] The impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets is presented as an unallocated item in the segment information because our management
does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure.

[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2021 as
set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months


Ended December 31, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Unallocated


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

549,312


(162,466)


(6,464)


(4,397,012)


(4,016,630)


(630,295)

Share-based compensation

109,103


17,473


-


-


126,576


19,862

Impairment loss on goodwill and
    intangible assets

-


-


-


4,397,012


4,397,012


689,987

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

658,415


(144,993)


(6,464)


-


506,958


79,554













Net income (loss)

306,743


(147,339)


(6,429)


(4,397,012)


(4,244,037)


(665,980)

Share-based compensation

109,103


17,473


-


-


126,576


19,862

Impairment loss on goodwill and
    intangible assets

-


-


-


4,397,012


4,397,012


689,987

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

415,846


(129,866)


(6,429)


-


279,551


43,869

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Year

Ended December 31, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

5,966,323


544,137


-


6,510,460


943,928

Value-added service

5,183,302


823,716


-


6,007,018


870,936

Mobile marketing

124,956


-


-


124,956


18,117

Mobile games

55,732


-


-


55,732


8,080

Other services

4,781


-


1,225


6,006


871

Total net revenues

11,335,094


1,367,853


1,225


12,704,172


1,841,932

Cost and expenses (v):










Cost of revenues

(6,704,020)


(714,936)


(2,463)


(7,421,419)


(1,076,005)

Research and development

(737,380)


(268,839)


-


(1,006,219)


(145,888)

Sales and marketing

(1,346,692)


(721,889)


(5,036)


(2,073,617)


(300,646)

General and administrative

(547,798)


(33,234)


(14,974)


(596,006)


(86,413)

Total cost and expenses

(9,335,890)


(1,738,898)


(22,473)


(11,097,261)


(1,608,952)

Other operating income

8,753


11,830


49


20,632


2,991

Income (loss) from operations

2,007,957


(359,215)


(21,199)


1,627,543


235,971

Interest income

368,051


544


284


368,879


53,482

Interest expense

(83,530)


-


-


(83,530)


(12,111)

Other gain or loss, net

118,325


-


-


118,325


17,156

Income (loss) before income tax and
    share of income on equity method
    investments

2,410,803


(358,671)


(20,915)


2,031,217


294,498

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(586,663)


24,382


-


(562,281)


(81,523)

Income (loss) before share of income
    on equity method investments

1,824,140


(334,289)


(20,915)


1,468,936


212,975

Share of income on equity method
    investments

11,073


-


-


11,073


1,605

Net income (loss)

1,835,213


(334,289)


(20,915)


1,480,009


214,580


(v)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


Year


Ended December 31, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

7,166


7,029


-


14,195


2,058

Research and development

67,659


21,138


-


88,797


12,874

Sales and marketing

38,202


230


-


38,432


5,572

General and administrative

259,669


391


-


260,060


37,705

Total cost and expenses

372,696


28,788


-


401,484


58,209

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Year


ended December 31, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

2,007,957


(359,215)


(21,199)


1,627,543


235,971

Share-based compensation

372,696


28,788


-


401,484


58,209

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

2,380,653


(330,427)


(21,199)


2,029,027


294,180











Net income (loss)

1,835,213


(334,289)


(20,915)


1,480,009


214,580

Share-based compensation

372,696


28,788


-


401,484


58,209

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

2,207,909


(305,501)


(20,915)


1,881,493


272,789


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Year

  Ended December 31, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Unallocated


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:












Live video service

7,475,809


903,136


-


-


8,378,945


1,314,839

Value-added service

4,845,744


1,126,048


-


-


5,971,792


937,104

Mobile marketing

159,010


-


-


-


159,010


24,952

Mobile games

47,712


-


-


-


47,712


7,487

Other services

12,930


-


5,330


-


18,260


2,866

Total net revenues

12,541,205


2,029,184


5,330


-


14,575,719


2,287,248

Cost and expenses (vi):












Cost of revenues

(7,301,048)


(1,044,852)


(37,531)


-


(8,383,431)


(1,315,543)

Research and development

(828,688)


(303,093)


-


-


(1,131,781)


(177,601)

Sales and marketing

(1,420,130)


(1,180,146)


(4,033)


-


(2,604,309)


(408,673)

General and administrative

(619,922)


18,401


(23,179)


-


(624,700)


(98,029)

Impairment loss on goodwill and
intangible assets

-


-


-


(4,397,012)


(4,397,012)


(689,987)

Total cost and expenses

(10,169,788)


(2,509,690)


(64,743)


(4,397,012)


(17,141,233)


(2,689,833)

Other operating income

138,884


37,029


34


-


175,947


27,610

Income (loss) from operations

2,510,301


(443,477)


(59,379)


(4,397,012)


(2,389,567)


(374,975)

Interest income

383,028


1,091


160


-


384,279


60,302

Interest expense

(73,776)


-


-


-


(73,776)


(11,577)

Other gain or loss, net

(16,000)


-


-


-


(16,000)


(2,511)

Income (loss) before income tax
    and share of income on equity
    method investments

2,803,553


(442,386)


(59,219)


(4,397,012)


(2,095,064)


(328,761)

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(844,987)


22,431


-


-


(822,556)


(129,077)

Income (loss) before share of
    income on equity method
    investments

1,958,566


(419,955)


(59,219)


(4,397,012)


(2,917,620)


(457,838)

Share of loss on equity method
    investments

(8,084)


-


-


-


(8,084)


(1,269)

Net income (loss)

1,950,482


(419,955)


(59,219)


(4,397,012)


(2,925,704)


(459,107)


(vi)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


Year


Ended December 31, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

10,541


7,400


-


17,941


2,815

Research and development

97,828


41,743


-


139,571


21,902

Sales and marketing

48,154


22,667


-


70,821


11,113

General and administrative

314,216


(66,778)


-


247,438


38,828

Total cost and expenses

470,739


5,032


-


475,771


74,658

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year


Ended December 31, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Unallocated


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

2,510,301


(443,477)


(59,379)


(4,397,012)


(2,389,567)


(374,975)

Share-based compensation

470,739


5,032


-


-


475,771


74,658

Impairment loss on goodwill and
    intangible assets

-


-


-


4,397,012


4,397,012


689,987

Amortization of intangible assets
    from business acquisitions

-


104,004


-


-


104,004


16,320

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

2,981,040


(334,441)


(59,379)


-


2,587,220


405,990













Net income (loss)

1,950,482


(419,955)


(59,219)


(4,397,012)


(2,925,704)


(459,107)

Share-based compensation

470,739


5,032


-


-


475,771


74,658

Impairment loss on goodwill and
    intangible assets

-


-


-


4,397,012


4,397,012


689,987

Amortization of intangible assets
    from business acquisitions

-


104,004


-


-


104,004


16,320

Tax impacts

-


(26,002)


-


-


(26,002)


(4,080)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

2,421,221


(336,921)


(59,219)


-


2,025,081


317,778

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-group-inc-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-301773917.html

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.