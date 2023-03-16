GNC Creates More Ways to Save Big in 2023 With the Return of Its Semi-Annual Live Well Sale

On the heels of Total Lean Week, consumers can snag science-backed products during major sale

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness isn't achieved in a vacuum. It's a process built and sustained through a thoughtful routine, curated product assortment, and customized experience driven by expert partners that can help consumers achieve their goals. That's why in 2022 GNC launched its first-ever semi-annual Live Well Sale offering consumers a way to stock up and save big on almost everything. And now the Live Well Sale is back offering BOGO 50% off (buy one, get one 50% off) almost all products and brands. For 13 days only, from March 16, 2023 to March 29, 2023, consumers can snap up recent flavor collaboration and product formulation launches such as GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" and GNC AMP Wheybolic™ and GNC Total Lean® Lean Shake™25 in GSUSA's Toast-Yay™.

"We know our consumers plan ahead when building their wellness routines and selected the right science-backed products and brands to help them reach their goals," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "And to make sure we're offering consumers the right solutions every step of the way, our twice-a-year Live Well Sale is a great time to save on top-notch products or try something new."

And to make it even better, beginning today through April 6, 2023 GNC's Live Well Sweepstakes* is now open to all current and newly enrolling Loyalty Members that play the spin to win game available exclusively on the GNC LiveWell App. With each spin, participants are eligible for the $100,000 grand prize as well as hundreds of other instant win prizes including GNC gift cards and Cash Back Rewards. To enter, download the GNC LiveWell app via iOS or via Android.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to myGNC Rewards and myGNC PRO Access members who reside in 50 U.S./D.C. and Puerto Rico, age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS and PR). Void where prohibited. Ends 4/6/23. For full Official Rules, visit www.gnc.com/livewellgiveaway.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

