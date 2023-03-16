DialCare Expands Physician Access Program to Include Virtual Primary Care

FRISCO, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare®, telehealth affiliate company of Careington International Corporation, is proud to announce the expansion of its Physician Access program to now include virtual primary care. This new service, DialCare Virtual Primary Care, allows individuals to connect with top primary care physicians via phone or video chat. Features of this service include a dedicated physician, at-home lab testing, electronic prescription ordering, health risk assessments, genetic testing and chronic care management.

The virtual primary care service further broadens the DialCare Physician Access program which today includes DialCare Urgent Care, offering 24/7/365 video and phone access to doctors for non-emergency care. With the addition of virtual primary care, individuals can establish a relationship with a board-certified primary care physician for comprehensive, long-term virtual care with a personal touch. Primary care services include annual exams, health risk assessments, lab review and recommendations, follow-up visits, care plan development, specialist coordination and more. DialCare Virtual Primary Care physicians are available seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in every U.S. time zone and can help with chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, respiratory illnesses, arthritis, allergic conditions, anemia and more.

"Adequate access to health care in urban and rural areas continues to be an issue in this country," DialCare President Jeremy Hedrick said. "DialCare Virtual Primary Care helps meet the need for access through a convenient and affordable virtual care solution."

"DialCare is proud to expand our Physician Access program to include Virtual Primary Care so we can connect people with quality care who otherwise may not have access," DialCare CEO Stewart Sweda said.

Beyond the Physician Access program that includes Urgent Care and Virtual Primary Care, DialCare also offers several other telehealth solutions, including Mental Wellness, Teledentistry and Virtual Vet. DialCare's telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status, brokers, benefits consultants and individual consumers nationwide.

About DialCare

DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com.

Contact:

Jamie Saunders

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

jamies@dialcare.com

(833) 640-3425 ext. 2902

View original content:

SOURCE DialCare