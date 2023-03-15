FRENCH BULLDOG KNOCKS LABRADOR RETRIEVER OUT OF NUMBER ONE SPOT, ENDING 31-YEAR STAY AT THE TOP

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new top dog in town! The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, announced this morning that the ever-popular Labrador Retriever's record-breaking reign has ended. The playful and adaptable French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the first time.

AKC's top 5 most popular breeds of 2022 (PRNewswire)

While it may come as a surprise to some that the loveable Lab's 31-year stay at the top has come to an end, the French Bulldog has been quietly climbing the charts for many years. Over the past decade, the Frenchie has gone from 14th in 2012 to number 1 in 2022, and registrations have increased over 1,000% in that time period.

"The French Bulldog has seen a surge in popularity over the years, and for good reason," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "Frenchies are playful, adaptable, loyal and outgoing. They make wonderful companions for a variety of people, but it's extremely important to do your research to not only find the right breed for your lifestyle, but to ensure that you're getting a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

Other breeds making moves in 2022 include the American Hairless Terrier, which jumped an impressive 15 spots year over year (#135 in 2021 to #120 in 2022), the Gordon Setter (#113 in 2021 and #99 in 2022), the Italian Greyhound (#73 in 2021 and #63 in 2022) and the Anatolian Shepherd Dog (#88 in 2021 and #79 in 2022). Making strides over the past decade are the Cane Corso (#60 in 2012 and #18 in 2022), the Belgian Malinois (#71 in 2012 and #32 in 2022), the Giant Schnauzer (#96 in 2012 and #58 in 2022) and the English Cocker Spaniel (#64 in 2012 and #40 in 2022).

Enjoy dogs on Instagram? Here's where some of social media's favorites fall on the list: Pembroke Welsh Corgi (#11), Yorkshire Terrier (#13), Siberian Husky (#21) and Pug (#35).

See below for AKC's top 10 most popular breeds in 2022, along with the 2021 comparison:

Get social with the AKC! Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Learn more about America's most popular breed, the French Bulldog, HERE.

View photos of the most popular breeds HERE.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Kennel Club