Crystal Blockchain announces Jordan Alexander as Associate Director of Product

­AMSTERDAM , March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain analytics firm, Crystal, whose solutions for crypto investigations and AML compliance are used by organizations across the globe, has announced the appointment of London-based Jordan Alexander as its new Associate Director of Product.

Jordan Alexander, Associate Director of Product at Crystal (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Alexander is set to work closely with Crystal's CEO, Marina Khaustova to develop a robust strategy for continually innovating and delivering the firm's product to market.

Alexander's addition to the Crystal team brings considerable expertise gained over the years including at multinational cybersecurity software company, Avast, where Alexander was product lead for their secure and private browser, designing solutions to identify and combat security threats. Prior to this, Alexander launched a cloud computing start-up helping companies use infrastructure as code. Bringing his experience to Crystal underlines its commitment to making the use of cryptocurrencies safe and secure for financial intuitions of any kind.

"It is tremendously exciting to join Crystal. At this point in its journey to become a market-leading blockchain intelligence firm, Crystal is in an excellent position to pioneer and deliver innovation to the quickly evolving and exciting world of digital assets to help firms safely adopt cryptocurrencies," said Alexander.

This key hire signals the next phase of the firm's expansion, as the Amsterdam-headquartered blockchain intelligence provider focuses on entering the US market to deliver its solutions with greater customization to the requirements of local regulations and risk landscapes.

" The intersection of the rapidly evolving regtech and crypto industries has placed Crystal at a pivotal point, and we strive to deliver unparalleled customer experiences to financial institutions that envision digital assets as a native part of their future strategy. As we continue to expand and solidify our position as a crucial solution for risk monitoring and management strategies, we are thrilled to have Jordan, an excellent specialist in the field of threat intelligence, join our team to spearhead the critical mission of providing superior customer service," said Marina Khaustova, CEO at Crystal Blockchain.

With presence in key financial markets across the globe such as North America, Europe, the UK and the Middle East Crystal serves hundreds of clients globally including financial institutions, crypto exchanges and supervisory authorities.

About Crystal

Crystal is an Amsterdam-headquartered blockchain analytics company that builds solutions to streamline crypto compliance operations and aid investigations into financial crime.

Crystal works globally with customers in the digital asset industry, banking, and FI sectors. We help streamline their Know Your Transaction (KYT) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures for meeting international compliance standards. Available as a free demo version, SaaS and API.

