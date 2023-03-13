PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH WYNDHAM ALLTRA SAMANÁ IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Located in the northeastern region of the Samaná peninsula, this will be the fourth Wyndham Alltra all-inclusive resort managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce the management of a new Wyndham Alltra resort in the Dominican Republic. The agreement provides Playa management with a 404-room resort in Samaná, Dominican Republic, which will be renovated and rebranded as Wyndham Alltra Samaná, targeting the all-ages segment. The opening date of the rebranded resort is set for the third quarter of 2023.

Wyndham Alltra Samaná will be the fourth Wyndham Alltra resort managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts.

This will be the fourth Wyndham Alltra resort managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, a testament to the brand's strong performance and growing appeal since first launching in late 2021. The first all-inclusive brand from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Alltra pairs the scale and resources of the world's largest hotel franchisor—including its unmatched ability to drive sales, marketing and distribution via nearly 100 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members—with Playa's proven ability to provide best-in-class hospitality and exceptional guest value.

As part of the Playa's 10th anniversary expansion plan, this latest agreement allows the company to diversify geographically and grow the novel Alltra concept in a new territory for Wyndham. Fernando Mulet, Chief Investment Officer for Playa Hotels & Resorts said "We are pleased to continue the growth of the Wyndham Alltra brand and are excited to launch a new property in a fast-growing region of the Dominican Republic. Many developers are beginning to hear about Samaná, and we're excited to support the awareness of this desirable destination with the opening of this new resort."

Located in the northeast corner of the Samaná peninsula, an upcoming area known for its impressive setting near spectacular beaches and the Cordillera Samaná mountain range, property owners will be renovating the resort to align with Alltra standards. Renovations will focus on main common areas, food and beverage outlets, and guestrooms. Designed to cater to the upper-midscale segment, the rebrand will ensure guests enjoy upscale food and beverage, services, amenities, and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (9,097 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

About Wyndham Alltra

Wyndham Alltra is All-Inclusive, All for you. The ultimate carefree vacation awaits with everything you've been daydreaming of all in one place. From exciting eats and refreshing cocktails to live entertainment and non-stop activities, picture-perfect beaches to inviting pools, we've got something for everyone. It's the moment you've been waiting for. Put on your out of office. Take off to Wyndham Alltra. Book your next stay at www.wyndhamalltra.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about all-inclusive development opportunities.

