Northwestern Mutual and Pinterest Collaborate to Inspire People to Use Financial Planning

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northwestern Mutual announced a unique collaboration with Pinterest to launch From Pinning to Planning. The immersive experience featured on Pinterest, the visual inspiration platform, helps to bridge the gap between vision boards and taking action, making it easier for people to tap into financial planning through the guidance of an advisor to make their dreams a reality.

In advance of Financial Literacy Month in April, Northwestern Mutual is teaming up with Pinterest in a fun and personalized way to help people approach financial planning in order to go after the life they're dreaming about today, versus waiting for someday. This collaboration, an extension of Northwestern Mutual's Great Realization national brand campaign that launched in Fall 2022, delivers on the promise of helping consumers turn their dreams into a reality through a comprehensive financial plan and the trusted expertise from advisors.

"The Great Realization showed us that Americans have an overwhelming desire to pursue their dreams, but there are still barriers to where or how to start saving with financial planning," said Lynn Teo, chief marketing officer at Northwestern Mutual. "With more than 450 million people turning to Pinterest every month to create vision boards, this gives us an opportunity to show individuals how they can make their dreams happen, all through the help of Northwestern Mutual financial advisors."

By leveraging Pinterest's data powerhouse, Northwestern Mutual created an immersive quiz to reveal eight different Pinterest Personas: Sustainable Sightseer, Immersive Experientialist, Trendsetter Bride, Destination Bride, Progressive Parent, New Parents, Restoration Maker and Visionary. Results are accompanied by customized, advice-driven content by financial advisors, explaining how Northwestern Mutual can unlock what they care about and what they're planning for – whether it's a long-awaited vacation, a dream wedding, planning for a family, or conducting a home renovation.

"Pinterest is the go-to platform for planning life's biggest moments, and Pinners come here to visualize what they want out of their lives," said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer at Pinterest. "In the 2023 Pinterest Predicts report, we saw that gamifying financial topics was a top trend, and this collaboration provides Pinners with personalized insights and actionable steps they can take to make their dreams happen."

The collaboration between Northwestern Mutual and Pinterest will be available to consumers from March 13 - May 31, 2023. For more information and to access the quiz, visit here.

About Northwestern Mutual:

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

About Pinterest:

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved nearly 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding their next vacation destination. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has 450 million monthly active users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

