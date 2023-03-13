CFG Investment S.A.C. Announces Offers

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFG Investment S.A.C. (the "Issuer") announces today that it is offering to (i) redeem for cash its Variable Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the "Senior Secured Notes") and (ii) purchase for cash its 10.00% Second Lien Notes due 2032 (together with the Senior Secured Notes, the "Notes") (each such offer, an "Offer," and together, the "Offers"), up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of U.S.$40,000,000 (such amount as may be modified by the Issuer in its sole discretion), from eligible holders of the Notes ("Holders") at redemption amounts or purchase prices, as applicable, to be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction, as further described in the offer memorandum dated as of March 13, 2023 (the "Offer Memorandum"). The Offer Memorandum is available upon request to the Tender Agent at the contact details set forth above, subject to applicable distribution restrictions and eligibility confirmations.

Information and Tender Agent:

Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The Shard

32 London Bridge Street

London

SE1 9SG

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Email: cfg@is.kroll.com

Attention: Illia Vyshenskyi / Paul Kamminga

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/cfgtender

