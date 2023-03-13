Be Part of the Solution for Healthy Water Worldwide with Philippe Cousteau, Jr., Xylem Watermark and the 2023 EarthEcho Water Challenge

--Youth Lead the Charge in World Water Day Events Across the Country and Around the World --

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching March 22nd to coincide with the United Nations World Water Day, the EarthEcho Water Challenge is one of the world's largest civic science programs, empowering more than 1.7 million young people and community members in 146 countries to connect with and protect their local waterways. The Water Challenge features a host of online tools and networking opportunities for youth and others to join the growing global movement to restore critical water resources, starting in their own communities.

The EarthEcho Water Challenge is a simple action anyone can take to fight for a clean water future.

This year's Water Challenge kicks off with youth-led Water Challenge Ambassador events in 10 states across the continental U.S, four regions in Mexico, and the Catalonia region of Spain. To celebrate World Water Day, EarthEcho, Xylem Watermark, and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) will host a water education event for New York City students sanctioned as part of the 2023 United Nations Water Conference uniting this local education work with the global call to action to protect water.

"Water is the most important resource on the planet. While we all use and depend on it every day, access to clean water is becoming more scarce due to our changing climate, contamination with "forever" chemicals, and poor management practices," said EarthEcho founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "Powered by our network of youth leaders and partners around the world, the EarthEcho Water Challenge is a simple action anyone can take to fight for a clean water future."

"We are energized by the global network of young water leaders created through our partnerships with EarthEcho and City Football Group," said Austin Alexander, Vice President, Sustainability and Social Impact, Xylem Inc. "Together, we are empowering the next generation to overcome water challenges and solve one of the most important issues of our time."

The EarthEcho Water Challenge runs annually from March 22 through December 31 and is comprised of three easy steps:

Check – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started at www.monitorwater.org

– It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started at www.monitorwater.org

Share –Enter any water quality data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share your stories and photos on our website at

–Enter any water quality data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share your stories and photos on our website at www.monitorwater.org or through social media using #MonitorWater; and

Protect – Armed with knowledge about local water resources, use the information and tools available at www.monitorwater.org to protect local water resources every day.

Water Challenge Events

During World Water Week, EarthEcho's Water Challenge Ambassadors—young environmental leaders ages 14-22—will host events to increase knowledge of local water resources. Throughout their communities, Ambassadors will lead citizens through water quality monitoring and restoration events in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Mexico and the Catalonia region of Spain.

Also on World Water Day, EarthEcho International, Xylem Watermark and NYCFC will host New York City students in a series of water and education activities at the New York Aquarium. Elementary and middle-school students from Brooklyn Independent Middle School and P.S. 90 - The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness will participate in the EarthEcho Water Challenge and soccer-themed water protection activities. During the day's activities, students will have hands-on experience testing water quality on the beach and determining what is a healthy waterway.

Sponsors & Partners

The EarthEcho Water Challenge is made possible through the generous support of Xylem, a leading global water technology company. A broad range of Water Challenge partners and Xylem volunteers are holding water monitoring and conservation activities in communities across the world as part of this year's launch events. 2023 partners include Colorado Springs Stormwater Education, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure | City & County of Denver, Friends of the Chicago River , Green Vigil Foundation, Indiana University Bradford Woods , Living Lands & Waters , Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Love A Sea Turtle , SOA Mexico, Tennessee Aquatic Project (TAP) and Whippany River Watershed Action Committee .

Learn more about these organizations at www.monitorwater.org/partners.

Please visit (https://www.monitorwater.org/post/2023-world-water-day-events) for a full schedule of this year's events.

