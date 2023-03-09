Lin Songtian: Chinese, Americans oppose war, conflict

BEIJING, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The consensus of the people of China and the US is that the two countries cannot have conflict, confrontation or war, said Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Lin, who recently concluded his visit to the US, said he felt during the visit that the bright prospect of people-to-people exchanges between China and the US. Working together toward better future is the only choice, he added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Lin said the BRI has become the most important public product of international cooperation in the world today. CPAFFC will give full play to its strength in people-to-people exchange and enable the BRI to benefit the people, enhance friendship, and build consensus.

In this year's two sessions, he will make proposals about modernizing the friendship associations' governance system and governance capacity and better telling of China stories.

