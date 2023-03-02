Radio Flyer Named to Fast Company's 2023 Most Innovative Companies in North America

The iconic maker of the Original Little Red Wagon® joins the renowned ranks, listed in the top 10

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, maker of The Original Little Red Wagon™ and leader in kids ride-ons and adult electric bikes (eBikes), has been named in the top 10 of Fast Company's annual list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

Trusted and loved by families for 106 years, Radio Flyer is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla children's vehicles and other award-winning products. With over a billion wheels on the road and dozens of new products launched every year, Radio Flyer created their biggest innovation yet: Flyer™, the brand's first line of adult eBikes designed for families. As a leader in designing world-class products for hauling kids and cargo, Radio Flyer used its expertise to develop the best eBike for families with the same beautiful design, quality, and durability that its customers have come to trust.

"My grandpa started this business in his rented garage in Chicago where he made the very first wooden wagon. His passion for imaginative play, beautiful design and outstanding quality helped pave the path for Radio Flyer," said Radio Flyer's Chief Wagon Officer Robert Pasin. "Fast forward 106 years and we have introduced hundreds of children's products in various categories, launched Flyer™ eBikes and scooters - Radio Flyer's first line of products created for adult riders, established brand partnerships with innovative leaders like Tesla, and built a team of creative, compassionate Flyers committed to helping our customers create warm memories that last a lifetime. My grandpa would undoubtedly be amazed to see how far his vision has come."

In January 2022, the brand launched the Hero Wagon, a wagon specifically designed for children receiving treatment in a hospital environment. With the help of the Starlight Foundation, Radio Flyer sought to bring comfort and a sense of fun to kids who need it most. The Radio Flyer team spent thousands of hours designing this product so it would be convenient for medical staff and retain that sense of imagination unique to every Radio Flyer product. This innovative product features an IV attachment, medical-grade vinyl fabrics, seat belts, padding and locking mechanisms that allow the product to be folded, all while featuring playful icons and a clear pocket for personalization.

From carbon-neutral shipping to using recycled materials for packaging, Radio Flyer is committed to continuous improvements in the design of its products and operations. The brand's commitment and progress towards positive environmental and social impact earned a B Corp certification.

Each year Fast Company's editors and writers seek out the companies making the biggest strides globally. This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like Mr. Beast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

The World's Most Innovative Companies ranking is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

