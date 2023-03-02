MQDC Idyllias Launches as a "Metta-Verse for All Life Visible", The World's First Fully Bridged Reality and Wonders, Bringing Sustainability for All

BANGKOK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MQDC, the leading property developer, has unveiled MQDC Idyllias, the first metaverse bridging the real and virtual worlds to create a new future where all life coexists in well-being, kindness, equality, sustainability, and innovation.

Mr Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC, said that MQDC Idyllias is under development by the subsidiary MQDC Metaverse.

The project is being developed as a "metta-verse", named after the Thai word "metta" for generosity, kindness, and good wishes for others, the concept of Idyllias.

"We want everyone to have a memorable experience in MQDC Idyllias," he said. "We're developing this as an 'idyllic' place, where peace and beauty reign. The virtual world will connect to reality and foster happiness, goodwill, and sustainable innovation. Our metta-verse will help solve the real world's problems."

Each activity and experience in Idyllias will reflect the concept of "Metta-Verse for All Life Visible" for all life to coexist peacefully.

Mr Malaisirirat said that MQDC Idyllias underscores MQDC's clear goal of becoming a leading property developer and a world leader in innovation.

"This metaverse project reaffirms that MQDC is not just a property developer but a leader in technology and innovation to enhance well-being for all life and society in all dimensions."

MQDC Idyllias will advance MQDC as a purpose-driven property developer creating sustainable innovations for the world and society under its philosophy of "For All Well-Being".

Mr Parut Penpayap, Project Director of MQDC Idyllias, said that the metaverse would not only feature virtual property but be a virtual world where users seamlessly connect with the real world. MQDC developments will be among the first to connect with the MQDC Idyllias virtual world.

"We aim to seamlessly connect the two worlds to further elevate the experience," he said. "Real-world experiences can surpass their limitations in virtuality and vice versa. Idyllias will provide an enhanced experience that can be applied in the real world to transcend property development or virtual real estate."

MQDC Idyllias will be where users meet and share activities and meaningful experiences. The metaverse will be developed under the "Internet of Place" concept with a one-stop virtual experiences.

New concept commercial projects, 'direct-to-avatar', are being developed within the virtual world, enabling lifestyle benefits for residents and users through connecting the real and virtual worlds. MQDC Idyllias will help drive the economy across all sectors, from entertainment to real estate and health.

MQDC Idyllias is under development to enhance usability. The development will also focus on ensuring users help shape the future. The metaverse is scheduled to operate from 2024.

MQDC Idyllias will connect to the "Translucia Metaverse", founded and operated by T&B Media Global (Thailand), a production company focused on entertainment content and world-class animation.

Mr Ramakrishnan C.N., Accenture Song's Southeast Asia integration and metaverse lead, said: "Idyllias pushes the boundaries in the digital space and will take users through an immersive journey set in physical, virtual, and fantasy environments.

"We see the metaverse as an evolving and expanding continuum that spans the spectrum of digitally enhanced worlds, realities and business models. By helping MQDC create relevant experiences for people, we can help them gain greater control over how they work, live, play, and learn across virtual and physical worlds."

MQDC has been developing metaverse projects since 2021. The company last year announced a collaboration to develop an MQDC metaverse with Accenture, a leading global professional services company.

MQDC's metaverse business will make it not only a leading property developer but also a creator of limitless new experiences, serving its customers and anyone interested in an innovative virtual realm connecting the real and virtual worlds.

About MQDC Idyllias

MQDC Idyllias is a metaverse project being developed by MQDC Metaverse, a subsidiary of the international property developer MQDC.

MQDC Metaverse will help MQDC achieve its mission as a purpose-driven developer to support sustainable innovation and aid society under its philosophy of "For All Well-Being".

Following the project's announcement in 2021, MQDC Metaverse began a collaboration last year with Accenture. The leading global professional services company will help develop the concept and overall structure of MQDC Idyllias.

This collaboration will help MQDC start its next chapter as an innovation leader in real estate. It will also enable MQDC to provide a seamless experience in MQDC Idyllias, where the real and virtual worlds will fully connect.

About MQDC

MQDC is a leading developer of innovative residential projects for the happiness and well-being of all life under the concept of "Pioneering in Sustainnovation for All Well-Being".

MQDC develops residential, theme, and mixed-use projects under the brands "Magnolias", "Whizdom", "The Aspen Tree", "Mulberry Grove", and "The Forestias". All projects are designed and built to a high standard with a 30-year warranty that reflects their excellence.

