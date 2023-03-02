Foundation Fighting Blindness to honor Doug Zarkin of Pearle Vision and Avi Kaner of Morton Williams Supermarket at 2023 Gala Night for Sight

The May 11th gala will raise awareness and fund research leading to treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents its prestigious Visionary Award to Doug Zarkin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Pearle Vision and Avi Kaner, Co-Owner of Morton Williams Supermarkets through its annual gala, Night for Sight. Taking place on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. ET at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, Night for Sight will celebrate beacons of the fashion, finance, and food industries.

The Foundation will honor Doug Zarkin for his commitment to improving and supporting the vision industry through Pearle Vision, partnering with other nonprofits, providing high quality eyecare to children, as well as supporting others in the vision care space. Mr. Zarkin represents growth and compassion in the vision community and the Foundation is honored to recognize him at its annual gala in May.

The Foundation is also proud to honor Avi Kaner for his leadership and commitment to the community through Morton Williams Supermarkets, his work as the elected Second Selectman (Deputy Mayor) of Westport, Connecticut, and his philanthropic efforts globally. Mr. Kaner embodies the Foundation's values of accessibility and equitability through his efforts, and they are excited to recognize him through Night for Sight.

"The Foundation Fighting Blindness is excited to be partnering with Doug Zarkin and Avi Kaner through Night for Sight," said Peter Ginsberg, chief operating officer of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "Their visionary leadership in their industries and their support of the Foundation's vision-saving efforts make them exemplary Visionary Award honorees. In celebrating these two leaders, the Foundation will highlight our shared goals and our efforts to be beacons of hope for those in the vision community."

Thank you to Visionary Champion National Partner, Janssen Global Services, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and Night for Sight Beacon Sponsor, Libertas Funding.

Individual tickets to Night for Sight are $1,000, and Next Generation (under age 35) are $750. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $2,500 to $100,000. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit Give.FightingBlindness.org/NightforSight or contact Katie Van Benschoten at KVanBenschoten@FightingBlindness.org or 212-961-6881.

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $891 million toward its mission to prevent, treat, and cure blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

