CERAWeek by S&P Global to Showcase the 2023 Class of Energy Innovation Pioneers

HOUSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives and founders of seven companies selected as 2023 Energy Innovation Pioneers will present at CERAWeek by S&P Global—the world's preeminent energy conference—March 6-10 in Houston.

The Energy Innovation Pioneers program, held annually at CERAWeek, identifies the most innovative new technologies and business models across the energy spectrum based on judging criteria that includes creativity, timeliness, scalability of technology and leadership. The program is now in its 18th year.

This year's honorees represent the diverse supply of innovation that is driving the pace and pathway of the energy transition—by leveraging existing technologies to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy (such as geothermal, electrical grid modernization and hydrogen production) as well through the development of new approaches to disrupt carbon-intensive industrial processes (cement manufacturing, high temperature heat pumps and mineral extraction).

The 2023 class of Energy Innovation Pioneers includes:

GreenFire Energy – Joseph Scherer , CEO

Heaten – Geir Robstad , Co-founder and COO

Mangrove Lithium – Saad Dara , Founder and CEO

Phoenix Technologies – Nick Myers , Co-founder and CEO

Proton Technologies – Grant Strem , Co-founder, Chair and COO

Sublime Systems – Leah Ellis , CEO and Co-founder

VEIR – Adam Wallen , CEO

During CERAWeek 2023, the Energy Innovation Pioneers will participate in Agora Studios sessions exploring the role startups and their innovations are playing to reshape the energy system at scale, and the implications of these innovations on the global economy:

CERAWeek and Innovation Agora delegates are also invited to attend Agora Pod sessions where each Pioneer will provide an interactive presentation about their company and technology. These presentations are concurrent with the main conference agenda.

"Through their entrepreneurial spirit, this year's class of Energy Innovation Pioneers represents technology startups that see the challenges of sustainability and energy security as opportunities to reshape the global energy system," said Carolyn Seto, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation practice, S&P Global Commodity Insights and Energy Innovation Pioneer chair. "Through their vision and perseverance, they will transform how we produce and consume energy and materials, and lay the foundation for the new value chains of the future."

"We are pleased to honor the 18th class of Energy Innovation Pioneers at CERAWeek by S&P Global," said Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, S&P Global and CERAWeek conference chair. "This year's conference theme, 'Navigating a Turbulent World' speaks to a new era of global uncertainty and change, one that presents fresh challenges for energy availability and security amid the ongoing energy transition. These seven companies and entrepreneurs epitomize the spirit and drive for invention that is needed to meet those challenges."

"The Energy Innovation Pioneers program is an essential part of CERAWeek and a reflection of the exceptional role that technology and innovation have at the center of the energy industry," said James Rosenfield, Senior Vice President, S&P Global and co-chairman of CERAWeek. "We are pleased to honor this year's class of pioneers that are forging new paths of innovation in order to meet the challenges—and seize the opportunities—of the energy future."

CERAWeek 2023: Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security will examine how a new era of global uncertainty and change is reshaping challenges and opportunities for the energy transition. The conference will explore strategies and solutions for reducing emissions while meeting growing energy demand—all as the world grapples with shifting geopolitics, economic uncertainty and the upheaval of war.

The CERAWeek 2023 conference program will explore key themes related to:

The Energy Trilemma: Balancing security, transition and affordability

Geopolitics and Geoeconomics: An era of volatility

Competitive Landscape, Technology and Innovation

Financing the Energy Future: The capital transition

Supply Chains, Commodity Markets and Energy Transition

Future Workforce: Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and next-generation skills

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms—including presentations from more than 225 start-ups—in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, cybersecurity, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization technologies.

Start-ups and entrepreneurs will also compete in the Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) Energy Ventures Pitch Competition, where businesses that are focused on providing cleaner and more sustainable energy, while also meeting global energy needs reliably and affordably, will be evaluated by a special judging panel of venture capitalists.

The 2023 program will also feature expanded "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on hydrogen, carbon management and climate.

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023 will be held March 6-10 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2023 are required to apply for accreditation. Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.ceraweek.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek2023/cw23registration/login. Select "Media" from the list of registration options to submit your application.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

News Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn

S&P Global

+1 202 463 8213

Jeff.marn@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Global