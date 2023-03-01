Premier Protein® Introduces NEW Plant-Based Protein Powder

This fan-favorite protein brand is putting its spin on vegan protein powder, so you know it's going to be delicious.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Protein is bringing its beloved taste, affordable price point and easy to understand nutrition credentials to the vegan protein space with its NEW Plant Protein Powder. Whether you've been plant-based for years, or are just looking to try something new, Premier Protein Plant Protein Powder is offering consumers a creamy and delicious take on the brand's beloved protein powder flavors, but with the flexibility to support plant-based preferences. With 25g of protein from pea and rice protein*, this formula is perfect for shaking, baking and making all of your favorite plant-based protein creations.

"Premier Protein has dedicated itself to making convenient, delicious products that help people stay on track with their health goals," said Amy Larek, Director of Marketing, Premier Protein. "With our new Plant Protein Powder, we are excited to deliver on these same benefits, but to people who are seeking a plant-based protein offering."

From flexitarian to plant-based, consumers everywhere are reaching for product offerings that allow them the flexibility to pursue eating and drinking habits they're passionate about, without compromising on taste. 100% of protein in Premier Protein Plant Protein Powder is derived from plant-based ingredients, resulting in a creamy, delicious boost that's only 150-160 calories, depending on the flavor. This new offering is now available in two fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla.

Premier Protein Plant Protein Powder is officially available at all major retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit premierprotein.com. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on Premier Protein's Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest pages.

*100% of protein from plant-based ingredients

