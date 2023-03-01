Milliman wins two prestigious InsuranceERM Awards for its transformational insurtech products

Milliman Mind and Milliman Integrate recognized as "Actuarial Modeling Solution of the Year" and "Regulatory Reporting Software of the Year," respectively

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the firm has won two 2022-2023 InsuranceERM Awards for its pioneering actuarial insurtech solutions. Every year, InsuranceERM judges recognize the best in insurance risk management, actuarial and risk modeling practices. This is Milliman's sixth year receiving at least one award. With more than 75 years as an industry leader, Milliman is proud to be recognized for its efforts to match creative technology solutions with insurance expertise.

Milliman Mind™ was named "Actuarial Modeling Solution of the Year" for its success in boosting productivity, optimizing strategic decision-making, and providing risk insights that improve efficiency and operations for (re)insurers. True to Milliman's reputation as a global leader in innovation, Milliman Mind is the first "no-code" solution dedicated to supporting the insurance industry. This platform, which runs in the cloud, reduces runtimes while allowing insurers to automatically optimize existing, complicated Excel-R-VBA processes without having to write a single line of code.

Milliman Integrate® was awarded "Regulatory Reporting Software of the Year." The judges were impressed by Integrate's ability to provide a comprehensive and automated end-to-end solution, including platform scalability, reliability, and governance around both model change and production. Integrate, one of the first actuarial cloud-based modeling platforms, has long helped insurers meet increasing regulatory demands including Solvency II, IFRS 17, and LDTI. Today, the platform is primed to help companies prepare for emerging regulatory requirements like climate risk reporting and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.

"Our team of experts is dedicated to transforming the insurance industry by developing highly efficient digital tools," said Milliman CEO Dermot Corry. "We are honored to be recognized by InsuranceERM for our commitment to this important work."

