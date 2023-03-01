Mike Hensley, RDR, Joins Calloquy

Court Reporting Authority Will Be Remote Litigation Company's Court Reporter in Charge for California

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform designed for litigators, is proud to announce that it has hired Mike Hensley, RDR to be its Court Reporter in Charge for California. Mr. Hensley, a nationally recognized thought leader on the role of technology in the court reporting industry, former President of the California Court Reporters Association, and chair of the National Court Reporting Association's New Professionals Advisory Committee and Education Content Committee, will anchor Calloquy's presence in California. He will also continue to speak at court reporting events around the country as well as utilize his seven years of experience as court reporter for remote depositions and arbitrations on Calloquy's platform.

"Calloquy has the right vision for how technology can enhance court reporting – a profession I truly love – and make it more secure and more focused on clients' needs while also creating a better environment for court reporters," said Mr. Hensley. "This is an exciting time to be a court reporter. Legal tech is revolutionizing the way we work and Calloquy's commitment to cyber security and data protection is unparalleled. They make it easy for us court reporters to confidently do our core duties, improve our skillsets, and stay abreast of trends," Hensley said with his characteristic zeal, "so we can deliver an accurate transcript in a timely manner while keeping their clients' data secure. Staying on top of legal tech is easy when the legal tech is as easy to use as Calloquy."

"We are beyond thrilled to have Mike on our team," said David Carter, Calloquy's Founder and CEO. "Of all his titles and accolades, what impressed us the most was his genuine enthusiasm for court reporting as an art form and a skill," Carter explained. "While other court reporting companies are turning to 'digital reporting' and artificial intelligence to try to replace seasoned court reporters, I have learned just how critical it is to have skilled stenographers to ensure a true and accurate transcript. We are committed to providing the most secure, most supported, most reliable environment from which those court reporters can work; and with Mike, we know we have and will continue to hire the best court reporters."

"I loved being a freelance court reporter. But it's nearly impossible for independent contractors to offer the level of security that is needed in our digital world. Even the most prepared freelancer is vulnerable to significant cyber threats while engaging in remote proceedings," Hensley opined. "I'm really excited to be joining Calloquy, not only because they are poised to be one of the next great companies, but they're committed to making justice more accessible, and that's really important to me."

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of Litigation™ by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases. For more information, please visit www.calloquy.com

