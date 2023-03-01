COAST GUARD FOUNDATION LAUNCHES NEW LOGO, BRAND

STONINGTON, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the U.S. Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today the launch of a new logo and brand to better reflect the organization's mission and future vision. The new look is on display across Coast Guard Foundation digital properties and will be featured at events throughout the year.

"Our brand reflects our strong commitment to support the Coast Guard," said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. "While our logo is changed, our service and values remain exactly the same, as does our dedication to the vital mission of supporting the courageous women and men of the Coast Guard."

The brand-new logo features a classic shield emblem, in the Coast Guard Foundation's iconic red and blue. Its inner shield signifies Coast Guard members, while the outer shield represents the Foundation. In combination, the two shields come together to create a powerful symbol of support, protection and community. The word "Foundation" is in bold type, visually supporting the words "Coast Guard".

Since its founding in 1969, the Coast Guard Foundation's mission is to strengthen the Coast Guard community by standing with Coast Guard members and their families, where and when they need it most. The Foundation envisions and strives to work toward a future where all members and their families are supported and prepared for service and can excel throughout their lives.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.

About The Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation is committed to ensuring all Coast Guard members and families have the resources they need to build resilience throughout their lives. Founded in 1969, we're a vital partner to the Coast Guard—tackling the toughest challenges confronting our heroes and strengthening the entire community. Coast Guard members sacrifice so much to protect our nation. We must stand together and show them our appreciation so they can remain always ready. Join us at coastguardfoundation.org.

