With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 2,763% Wildfire Systems Ranks No. 7 on the Inc. 5000 List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 2,763% Wildfire Systems Ranks No. 7 on the Inc. 5000 List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559%

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Wildfire Systems is No. 7 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific region private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies generating sustainable growth and jobs.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

Wildfire provides an innovative fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions to the financial services and technology sectors. In 2022, Wildfire's platform was responsible for driving over $260 million in online purchases at participating brands, while consumers initiated more than 32 million online shopping journeys via Wildfire.

In addition, in 2022 Wildfire established a key partnership with Visa, the world leader in payments, to power its new Visa Affiliate Marketing Solutions (VAMS) program. VAMS provides a loyalty and retention platform to Visa's worldwide network of card issuers. Wildfire also secured strategic funding from Citi Ventures in 2022 which will fuel Wildfire's technological innovation to develop new offerings that drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers in 2023 and beyond.

"Wildfire is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing companies," said Jordan Glazier, founder and CEO, Wildfire Systems. "The past two years have been transformational for Wildfire and making it into the top 10 of the Inc. 5000 Pacific Regionals is a testament to the hard work of our team and the spirit of partnership we enjoy with our clients' and investors. We look forward to continuing our momentum as we build a great business."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 184 private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

For more information about Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards platform, please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wildfire Systems