With Impressive Revenue Growth, Patriot Growth Insurance Services Made Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine just revealed that Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot) has made its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Fort Washington, Penn., Patriot is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms.

"I could not be more honored and humbled by this achievement," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "When we started on this journey, I wanted to build the company I always wanted to work for and that others would run towards, with core values that embody how we treat each other and do business. We have a phenomenal team, amazing partner agencies, a unique business model, and we are just getting started!"

Patriot is proud to be named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. The companies on the list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,600 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

