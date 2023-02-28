Sylvan Road Announces Promotions highlighting the firm's emerging leadership

Sylvan Road Appoints New President, Chief Investment Officer and two Senior Vice-Presidents

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Road is pleased to announce several new promotions in the firm highlighting our deep bench of talent across the organization, our leaders' diversity of background and thought, and the important work currently underway at Sylvan Road.

Robert Lee was promoted to the position of President, leading the firm's executive leadership team, reporting to Gavin Kleinknecht, the company's Chief Executive Officer. Rob was one of the initial founders' of the firm and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. Rob has a long track record of leadership in real estate, technology, operations, capital raising, construction and property management. Gavin Kleinknecht, CEO of Sylvan Road, said, "Rob is a seasoned executive, a phenomenal leader, and he brings tremendous value to our business. It has been a long-term goal of mine to identify a President who could truly step in and understand the complexity of our business, someone who has a drive for greatness. I can honestly say there is no better person for this role than Rob Lee. I am thrilled to continue to work alongside Rob as we usher in this next chapter in our evolution. Rob's personal and professional values align closely with mine. He is an authentic, dynamic leader who inspires others towards action. I believe Rob has the right experience, foresight, and temperament to be an inspiring catalyst for our future success."

In addition, Sylvan Road announced the promotion of Scott Waterstredt to Chief Investment Officer. Scott will be responsible for portfolio management, asset management as well as analytics and investment strategy. He previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Sylvan Road, overseeing the firm's core portfolio strategies. Prior to Sylvan Road, Scott was Managing Director at MetLife Investment Management in their Private Assets Group managing both affiliated and unaffiliated client portfolios. In that role, he oversaw $35 billion in strategies covering single-family rental debt, single-family rental equity, residential single-family mortgages, private structured credit, and private equity. Gavin Kleinknecht said, "We are very excited about the leadership and experience that Scott brings to this role and we are confident this is a very positive step in the maturation of our business. Our investment management group is made up of tremendously talented individuals, and with Scott's vision and leadership, I am confident in a bright future for this team."

Sylvan Road also announced the promotion Angela Creech and Lynsey Biernacki to the position of Senior Vice-President.

Angela Creech steps into the role of SVP of Restoration and Turns Services. In this role, Angela will be responsible for leading all aspects of the Sylvan Road renovations and turns operations nationally. Angela will manage delivery timeframes and financial expectations. She will also work with the company's operational leadership to ensure that world-class performance is achieved for quality, delivery, productivity, and cost. Angela will also be responsible for ensuring that the national operations are joined up across the firm's full life cycle to deliver performance against all key company objectives.

Lynsey Biernacki has been promoted to SVP of Shared and Field Services. In this capacity, Lynsey will be responsible for internal field services, vendor maintenance, vendor management and field scheduling across Sylvan Road's entire national platform. She will also be responsible for providing the detailed oversight and leadership for the national field services organization which performs occupied maintenance. Lynsey will work closely with Field Services leadership to build out a robust internalized field services team that offer a comprehensive set of inspection, maintenance, and trade services to support our resident base as well as the renovation and turnover services departments. In addition, Lynsey will work closely with the Shared Services team to further enhance the vendor management operations and field scheduling performance. She will drive high utilization of technology within the vendor management organization to ensure automation in all vendor functions.

Mr. Kleinknecht enthused, "We extend our congratulations to our newly promoted leaders, and we look forward to benefitting from their contributions as we continue to build a diversified platform and enhance our capabilities. I'm so proud of what Sylvan Road has accomplished to date and I am energized by the prospects before us. With a healthy business, so much opportunity for future growth and a trusted management team that is committed to our success, I know we can seize and deliver on the opportunities ahead. I am excited to work with this amazing leadership team to realize Sylvan Road's full potential."

Sylvan Road is an investment firm focused exclusively on single family real estate. We are a technology-enabled, data centric, idea-driven firm that utilizes state-of-the-art proprietary analytics on our platform. We were one of the earliest pioneers in the sector, and currently have over $3.5 billion in assets under management. Through our operating affiliates, Sylvan Road oversees the complete management life cycle of single-family investments.

Sylvan Road manages capital for blue chip institutions, insurance companies, credit and real estate funds, asset managers and family offices. We build performance-focused investment portfolios through trusted, cooperative institutional partnerships.

Sylvan Road is proud to be the industry standard bearer for single family real estate serving this $4 trillion asset sector.

