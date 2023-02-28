Jackery Named to "Best of CES" 2023 Lists by Tech-Focused Media Following Trade Show Attendance

Digital Trends, ZDNET, Rolling Stone, and Popular Mechanics reviewers laud Jackery's 2023 offerings

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery ("the company") proudly walked away from CES 2023 with awards and further recognition thanks to their inclusion in online "Best of CES" lists and reviews. Popular, tech-focused reviewers and thought leaders such as Digital Trends, ZDNET, Rolling Stone, and Popular Mechanics visited the Jackery booth at CES 2023 and got first-hand demonstrations of the company's latest products. Tech gurus left the booth impressed with the company's trendsetting in solar energy and energy efficiency and included them in their reviews and recommendations following the show.

Digital Trends excited about many of Jackery's offerings

Harkening the future of camping, the LightTent-AIR garnered the Best of Innovation Award at this year's CES and attention from Digital Trends. The reviewers were wowed by this one-of-a-kind portable tent fitted with flexible GaAs solar panels on its adjustable canopy to offer 24/7 green energy and how the tent allows campers to charge their gear overnight, making it easy to get up and go on the next adventure. Its sturdy design is provided by a self-supporting inflatable structure, and the waterproof and flame-retardant PVC-coated fabric ensures safety while staying in the great outdoors.

Likewise, reviewers at Digital Trends delighted in the Air-W's portability and versatility for almost any terrain or outdoor location and the capability to charge the LightCycle-S1 while driving. A marriage of green energy and mobility, the LightCycle-S1 can be towed by most vehicles so that it converts kinetic energy into electricity to charge its built-in battery pack. After 200 km, travelers have a fully charged battery that fascinated writers.

ZDNET recommends Solar Generator 1000

Impressed with the Solar Generator 1000's safety and reliability, ZDNET recently named it the best power generator overall in their roundup of similar products. With a 1002Wh output, the generator's capability of powering multiple electronic devices, such as a mini fridge or space heater, charmed reviewers. They commented on its many outlet options and different ports for charging phones and other appliances.

Rolling Stone dubs the Solar Generator 3000 Pro one of the Best of CES 2023

Green energy solutions are what consumers are looking for these days, and Rolling Stone was taken with the Solar Generator 3000 Pro's ability to help outdoorspeople enjoy nature while at the same time protecting it. Their Best of CES 2023 list pointed out the light, portable quality of the generator as well as its powerful input and its re-charge speed. They recommended the generator for anyone about to go on a trip who needs a large amount of power.

Popular Mechanics names Explorer 3000 Pro the Best Portable Generator

Adding to the media love for Jackery following their CES attendance was Popular Mechanics, which focused on the Explorer 3000 Pro's 3024 wh capacity. The well-established tech media included the generator on their Best of CES 2023 list and called it the best portable generator currently on the market.

Other media accolades

Other tech media outlets such as Brainnerd Dispatch and Android Authority sang Jackery's praises for their cutting-edge solar energy products. With all this coverage, 2023 is shaping up to be a year to watch out for Jackery.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere.

